How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

DirectX 11 Results: Metro 2033
DirectX 11: Metro 2033
The FirePro W9000 falls back a bit at low resolutions. AMD's FirePro W7000 surprisingly manages to place right behind the W9000 at higher quality settings.
Even more surprisingly, the otherwise unremarkable AMD FirePro V7900 beats Nvidia's GeForce GTX 680. This isn’t bad for an older GPU from the previous generation. The FirePro W7000 gets some help from its 4 GB of GDDR5 memory at high resolutions. AMD's FirePro V7900 has no such luck.
Once again, the Tahiti-based FirePro W8000 surprises us by totally failing to perform. It even does worse than the lower-end FirePro V5900 at our most demanding settings. We ran the test on a second system because we couldn't explain the poor performance, but came up with similar numbers.
Same with Enterprise hard drives. They are pretty much the same as regular hard drives. The only real difference is how they deal with data errors. The consumer drive will try to correct the error and recover the data causing the drive to not respond for a while and the RAID controller to thing it went bad potentially taking down the array when trying to rebuild. An Enterprise drive just notes the error and keeps chugging along asking the array for the corrupted data.
Now while the Enterprise hard drive is little more than a firmware change, making their price appalling. At least these workstation cards actually have some different chips and design requiring their own manufacturing equipment. So their higher price is more justified as they have to make changes to their line for a relatively small number of cards.
If they had a demand as high as the gaming cards their prices would probably be pretty close to their gaming counterpart. I'm sort of surprised one of them hasn't just unified their gaming and workstation line and dominate the workstation market.
Just goes to show how under-utilized the high-end gaming hardware is. If that kind of driver tweaking went into gaming cards, you could probably max out Metro 2033 on a 8800GTX, eh?