How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

DirectX 11 Results: Crysis 2

DirectX 11: Crysis 2

It's getting a little tedious to come to the same conclusions over and over, but here I go: AMD's FirePro W9000 outperforms the other workstation graphics cards, and is on roughly the same level as the company's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. The rest of the contenders finish as they did under DirectX 9.

The FirePro W9000 shows us why experiments like this are interesting. The card does really well, given its professional pedigree. If we didn't know any better, we wouldn't be able to tell it apart from the gaming-oriented Radeon equivalent.