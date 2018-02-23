Performance Analysis: World of Tanks enCore, Tested on 10 GPUs

Multi-Core Performance

We now know that the Core engine does not use many CPU cores. Now let's see what happens when we start manually disabling execution resources.

For these tests, we used the fastest card in our field, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, and tested multiple combinations of cores/threads with our Ryzen 5 1600X.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Wargaming says it optimized its Core graphics engine for weaker configurations, and it only requires a dual-core CPU. Our results confirm the developer's assertions. Even with two physical cores enabled, the benchmark's frame rate remains excellent. Activating SMT helps improve our observed minimum frame rate, and there are no additional gains available beyond four physical cores.



MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review