Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Adobe CS6
Adobe Photoshop CS6
As we would expect, we do see per-clock gains with each successive generation. The major question you have to ask yourself is whether those improvements are worth buying Xeon E3-1275 v3 for if you already own a Sandy Bridge-based part. Of course, seconds add up throughout the day. So, saving a bit of time here or there can definitely have a meaningful impact on your daily productivity.
Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
As we saw in Photoshop, the Adobe Premiere Pro results show a similar trend line. In fact, there's a pretty significant jump as you go from Xeon E3-1275 to -1275 v2. The 100 MHz frequency different and lower memory data rate slow Sandy Bridge down. The delta isn't revolutionary, but is definitely quantifiable.
Look at it this way: a $100/ hour artist gaining 15 minutes of working time a day is equivalent to a $25/day benefit.
Adobe After Effects CS6
After Effects CS6 likewise conveys a nice improvement from the Sandy Bridge to Haswell generation. Although the jump from Ivy Bridge is significantly more muted, we certainly do see a nice performance advantage with the new Intel Xeon E3-1275 v3.
I think 'meh' will be the overwhelming majority consensus on this chip
That's kind of the way I see it. I don't think the Xeon is anything to write home about like some people on this board do, but the average user and/or gamer won't notice a lick of difference between an i5, i7, and low end Xeon. I would only recommend them in instances of things like Photoshop and heavy duty CS5 usage, but even then an i7-4770K or i7-4820K would be a better choice.
The only real threat from ARM is to profit margins: once ARM catches up, it may become more difficult for Intel to maintain the large premiums they currently command across most markets.
In addition, the chipsets and platforms used with Xeons are more stringently held to industry standards, making them known quantities for device makers. Enterprise raid controllers are frequently unsupported on a standard desktop system with a Core i7 4770 and Z87 chipset, while they would be supported on a Xeon E3-1275v3 with a C226 chipset, even though the actual silicon design is exactly the same between the two.
There really isn't any difference in the silicon itself between a Haswell Core i7 and a Haswell Xeon E3, so there won't be a performance difference. The difference is in the stability of equipment surrounding each.
the1kingbob - I have AMD Opteron 3000, 4000 and 6000 series chips in the lab and use them daily. The Operton 3300 series would be the closest platform but the performance is significantly behind the Haswell Xeon E3-1275 V3. Those Opterons also do not have integrated GPUs like the E3-12x5 V1 V2 and V3 chips so are hard to compare.
Yes, Intel released some cut-down x86 chips to compete with ARM for low-power market segments but this is only a temporary fix since Intel will likely add much of that stuff back in to keep up with ARM as ARM performance ramps up. The interesting part in 3-5 years will be where ARM will go once they hit the same steep diminishing return slope AMD and Intel are on.