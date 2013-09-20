Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Adobe CS6

Adobe Photoshop CS6

As we would expect, we do see per-clock gains with each successive generation. The major question you have to ask yourself is whether those improvements are worth buying Xeon E3-1275 v3 for if you already own a Sandy Bridge-based part. Of course, seconds add up throughout the day. So, saving a bit of time here or there can definitely have a meaningful impact on your daily productivity.

Adobe Premiere Pro CS6

As we saw in Photoshop, the Adobe Premiere Pro results show a similar trend line. In fact, there's a pretty significant jump as you go from Xeon E3-1275 to -1275 v2. The 100 MHz frequency different and lower memory data rate slow Sandy Bridge down. The delta isn't revolutionary, but is definitely quantifiable.

Look at it this way: a $100/ hour artist gaining 15 minutes of working time a day is equivalent to a $25/day benefit.

Adobe After Effects CS6

After Effects CS6 likewise conveys a nice improvement from the Sandy Bridge to Haswell generation. Although the jump from Ivy Bridge is significantly more muted, we certainly do see a nice performance advantage with the new Intel Xeon E3-1275 v3.