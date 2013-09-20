Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Content Creation

Content creation applications generally provide very consistent results that are interesting from a number of angles. First, they are clearly a standard use case for workstation processors. Second, they tend to be sensitive to processor frequency, IPC, and memory data rate changes. Third, the benchmarks tend to scale well with many cores even across multiple interfaces. Those attributes make these types of benchmarks very attractive.

3ds Max

Our 3ds Max workload demonstrates a theme that is repeated often in this review: the Xeon E3-1275 v3 is the fastest, and then there are consistent performance increases over the years.

Blender

Here we appear to be measuring the effect of a 100 MHz speed bump and faster memory as we glide from the Xeon E3-1275 to the -1275 v2.

Cinebench

Cinebench demonstrates a steady speed-up with each successive architecture. This benchmark also lets us dig into the impact on single-threaded and parallelized performance. We like Cinebench because it's based on a real-world engine, and because it leverages as many cores as we throw at it (even from multi-processor Xeon and Opteron configurations).