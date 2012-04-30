Six $160-220 Z77 Motherboards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

ASRock ties Gigabyte for first place in Lame, while Asus takes a small hit in Apple iTunes. Both of these programs are bound by single-threaded performance, so differences on non-overclocked motherboards are usually caused by minor deviations in energy-savings controls.

Intel Quick Sync is one of Sandy/Ivy Bridge's biggest benefits, and it gets even better with the Core i7-3770K's HD Graphics 4000 engine. An experiment with ArcSoft’s latest MediaConverter update even shaved around 20 seconds from the above scores, though extreme inconsistencies forced us to reject the update.

MainConcept gives us the results we really expected, identical performance for every product.