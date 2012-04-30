Six $160-220 Z77 Motherboards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Overclocking
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for Overclocking)
|ASRock Z77 Extreme6
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro
|Biostar TZ77XE4
|CPU Base Clock
|95-150 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|80-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|95-300 MHz (0.01 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|Up to 63x
|Up to 63x
|Up to 63x
|DRAM Data Rates
|1066-3000 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|800-3200 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|1066-3000 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|0.60-2.20 V (5 mV)
|0.80-1.92 V (5 mV)
|1.00-1.79 V (10 mV)
|VTT Voltage
|0.77-1.63 V (10 mV)
|1.05-1.16 V (12.5 mV)
|VCCSA Voltage
|0.93, 1.02, 1.11, 1.20 V
|0.80-1.70 V (6.25 mV)
|0.90-1.70 V (12.5 mV)
|PCH Voltage
|0.78-1.65 V (9.3 mV)
|0.80-1.70 V (10 mV)
|1.05 V +0 to +15% (5%)
|DRAM Voltage
|1.17-1.80 V (5 mV)
|1.20-1.92 V (5 mV)
|1.30-2.11 V (12 mV)
|CAS Latency
|4-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|3-15 Cycles
|tRP
|3-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|3-15 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-63 Cycles
|1-255 Cycles
|9-63 Cycles
|ECS Golden Z77H2-A2X
|Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H
|MSI Z77A-GD65
|CPU Base Clock
|99-150 MHz (1 MHz)
|80-300 MHz (0.01 MHz)
|0-655 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|Up to 59x
|Up to 63x
|Up to 63x
|DRAM Data Rates
|1066-2800(200, 266.6 MHz)
|800-3200 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|800-2933 (266.6 MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|1.00-1.50 V (15 mV)
|0.80-1.90 V (5 mV)
|0.80-2.155 V (5 mV)
|VTT Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|0.80-1.70 V (5 mV)
|0.95-1.55 V (10 mV)
|VCCSA Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|0.72-1.40 V (5 mV)
|0.93-1.59 V (10 mV)
|PCH Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|0.78-1.72 V (5 mV)
|DRAM Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|1.10-2.10 V (5 mV)
|1.11-2.46 V (7.25 mV)
|CAS Latency
|4-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRP
|3-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-63 Cycles
|5-63 Cycles
|10-40 Cycles
Saving the best for last, all six of today’s motherboards yielded phenomenal air-cooled overclocking results from this specific Core i7-3770K processor. This is the first time in around two years that this editor received am above-average CPU sample on his first try, and history indicates that we’ll most likely see a greater percentage of acceptable overclocks as new steppings address minor hot spots.
MSI’s Z77A-GD65 edges out the competition for maximum CPU clock, while the second- through fourth-place overclockers are essentially tied. Biostar falls only slightly behind the median, while ECS drops a little behind Biostar.
ASRock has the highest base clock, while the top five boards prove the superiority of this specific CPU sample. Most users should expect an extra 6 MHz or so from their 100 MHz base clock, and even the bottom board gets that far.
A 2612 MT/s data rate is extremely remarkable compared to processors of old, and the fact that ASRock holds four modules stable at that setting with a $165 motherboard is similarly striking. So striking, in fact, that Asus called us out for not checking ASRock's XMP voltage more thoroughly. A retest at 1.650 V resulted in a maximum four-DIMM stable data rate of DDR3-2559 in Prime95. Two-DIMM results remained at DDR3-2700. We should also note that Asus isn't completely blameless here, as its P8Z77-V Pro showed 1.659 V in its own UEFI at the memory's XMP value of 1.650 V.
ECS sets a new standard for itself by winning the two-DIMM overclock tests, while any overclocking deficits for Biostar’s offset DIMMs appears significant only when four modules are installed.
