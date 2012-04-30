Six $160-220 Z77 Motherboards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Z77 Extreme6 Firmware

The Z77 Extreme6 pushes a solid 4.77 GHz from our Core i7-3770K at 1.30 V, using a 101.4 MHz base clock and 47x core multiplier.

ASRock’s current OC Tweaker menu also puts XMP configuration on its main page, along with power limit adjustments. Shown at DDR3-2704, the board pushed our memory to a still-respectable DDR3-2700 with complete stability.

All significant voltage controls are found further down the main menu, just above the Z77 Extreme6’s three user profile firmware configuration storage options.

A separate DRAM Configuration submenu provides primary, secondary, and tertiary timings. Light-colored menus offer direct control, while dark menus much be switched from Auto to Manual to reveal a hidden settings menu.