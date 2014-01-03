Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Results: Audio And Video Encoding

MSI’s Z87 XPower comes up a second behind the pack in both iTunes and LAME, even after we double-check for rounding errors in iTunes. The actual performance difference is miniscule, and these are the only two applications in our benchmark suite where this occurs.

We were looking for applications where the Z87X-UD7 TH’s slightly slower memory performance might hamper real-world performance, and might have found one in HandBrake. The difference is still too tiny for most users to perceive in real-world use, however.