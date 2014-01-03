Trending

Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Formerly a very exclusive component, the PCI Express switch that makes Intel’s LGA 1150-based platforms three- and four-way SLI-capable is now available across a range of high-end motherboards. Today we compare four premium enthusiast-oriented models.

Making Z87 Express Three-Way SLI-Capable

We've seen incremental updates to Intel's processor architectures yield small performance benefits in games for the past several generations. However, a great many enthusiasts dislike some of the platform restrictions Intel put in place. For instance, CPUs built around the LGA 1156, 1155, and 1150 interfaces have integrated PCI Express controllers limited to 16 lanes of connectivity. Of course, that's a great way to help minimize latency. But Nvidia's official stance is that those available lanes support a maximum of two GeForce graphics cards. A third would force you to split into x8, x4, and x4 links. So what's a fan of three-way SLI supposed to do?

Stepping up to LGA 2011 gives you access to 40 lanes of third-gen PCIe, but you also have to take an architectural step backwards. Up until Intel launched its Ivy Bridge-E-based chips, you actually had to take two steps back. And beyond higher-priced components, you're talking about using more power and generating more heat, too.

But there's a solution, which isn't particularly new. Used to enable AMD's and Nvidia's fastest dual-GPU graphics cards, PLX Technology's ExpressLane PEX8747 48-lane PCIe 3.0 switch acts a lot like a repeater hub, broadcasting the same data to multiple devices, turning 16 lanes on one end of the switch into 32 lanes on the other, without dividing bandwidth (since CrossFire and SLI require all GPUs to receive identical data).

The usual marketing caveats apply, beginning with PLX calling this a 48-lane switch when, again, it takes 16 lanes on one end and facilitates 32 on the other. Moreover, three- and four-card configurations do cause bandwidth division, cutting dual 16-lane links into eight-lane interfaces. And finally, there’s the slight latency penalty of adding another component, though that seems minor considering both graphics vendors drop the switch onto their GeForce GTX 690 and Radeon HD 7990 without negative consequence.

LGA 1150 ATX Motherboard Features
ASRock Z87 Extreme9/acAsus Z87-WSGigabyte Z87X-UD7 THMSI Z87 XPower
PCB Revision1.021.042.01.1
ChipsetIntel Z87 ExpressIntel Z87 ExpressIntel Z87 ExpressIntel Z87 Express
Voltage Regulator12 PhasesEight Phases16 Phases32 Phases
BIOSP2.00 (11/27/2013)1504 (10/04/2013)F2 (11/08/2013)1.4 (11/27/2013)
100.0 MHz BCLK100.00 (+0.00%)99.94 (-0.06%)99.77 (-0.23%)100.01 (+0.01%)
I/O Panel Connectors
P/S 21111
USB 3.06468
USB 2.024None2
Network2221
CLR_CMOS Button1NoneNone1
Digital Audio OutOpticalOpticalOpticalOptical
Digital Audio InNoneNoneNoneNone
Analog Audio5656
Video OutHDMI, Dual ThunderboltMini DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI, Full DisplayPortDual HDMI, Dual Thunderbolt (Three displays)Dual HDMI, DisplayPort
Other DeviceseSATA, DisplayPort In (for pass-through)Dual eSATA, USB BIOS FlashbackNoneWi-Fi/Bluetooth Module
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 3.0 x164 (x16/x0/x16/x0 or x8/x8/x8/x8)4 (x16/x0/x16/x0 or x8/x8/x8/x8)4 (x16/x0/x16/x0 or x8/x8/x8/x8)4 (x16/x0/x16/x0 or x8/x8/x8/x8)
PCIe 2.0 x16NoneNoneNoneNone
PCIe 2.0 x11-standard, 1-Mini (filled)222
USB 3.02 (4-ports)1 (2-ports)2 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)
USB 2.03 (6-ports)2 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)
SATA 6.0 Gb/s10 (shared with eSATA)10 (shared with mSATA)1010 (shared with mSATA)
4-Pin Fan2677
3-Pin Fan4None2None
FP-Audio1111
S/PDIF I/ONoneOutput OnlyBothNone
Internal ButtonsPower, ResetMemOK, CLR_CMOS, DirectKey, Power, ResetRatio +/-, BCLK +/-, CLK increments, OC Turbo, OC Tag, OC IGN, Power, Reset, CLR_CMOSRatio +/-, BCLK +/-, Discharge, OC Genie, Go2BIOS, Power, Reset, CLR_CMOS
Internal SwitchDual BIOSEPU, TPUOC Trigger, BIOS Mode, BIOS ROM, Slot DisableOC mode, CLK increments,  BIOS ROM, Slot Disable
Diagnostics PanelNumericDual NumericNumericNumeric
Other DevicesSerial COM port, USB PortSerial COM port, USB Port, IEEE1394Serial COM portVoltage check pins
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6 x SATA 6Gb/s (Total) Shared w/eSATA, mSATA6 x SATA 6Gb/s (Total) Shared with 1x mSATA6 x SATA 6Gb/s6 x SATA 6Gb/s
Chipset RAID Modes0, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 10
Add-In SATA2 x ASM1061 PCIe 4 x SATA 6Gb/s, 1 x eSATA (shared)88SE9230 PCIe x2 4 x SATA 6Gb/s ASM1061 PCIe 2 x eSATA88SE9230 PCIe x2 4 x SATA 6Gb/s2 x ASM1061 PCIe 4 x SATA 6Gb/s,
USB 3.02 x ASM1074 Hub 8 x USB 3.0 PortsASM1074 Hub 4 x USB 3.0 Ports2 x PD720210 Hub(8-ports)2 x ASM1074 Hub 8 x USB 3.0 Ports
Networking
Primary LANWGI217V PHYWGI210AT PCIeWGI217V PHYKiller E2205 PCIe
Secondary LANWGI211AT PCIeWGI210AT PCIeWGI210AT PCIeNone
Wi-FiBCM4352 PCIe 802.11ac Dual-Band (2x2; 867 Mb/s)NoneIntel 7260 PCIe 802.11ac Dual-Band (2x2; 867 Mb/s)Intel 2230 PCIe 802.11n Single-Band (2x2; 300 Mb/s)
BluetoothBy 802.11ac ComboNoneBy 802.11ac ComboBy 802.11n Combo
Audio
HD Audio CodecALC1150ALC1150ALC898ALC1150
DDL/DTS ConnectDTS ConnectDTS ConnectNoneNone
WarrantyThree YearsThree YearsThree YearsThree Years

Three of the above boards have a fifth PCIe x16 slot, but they're all limited to four x16 cards. Located between the first and third x16 slots, the fifth x16 interface is wired directly to the CPU, bypassing the PEX8747 bridge. Anyone not interested in three- or four-way SLI would be better off buying a less expensive motherboard without the PLX switch, so the folks in the market for these platforms can just go ahead pretending the extra slot isn't even there.

Two of the boards in today’s test offer Intel’s Thunderbolt technology, which pairs DisplayPort graphics and PCIe in a single serial signal. Compatible devices eat into both cable bandwidth and the Z87 Express chipset’s eight PCIe 2.0 lanes however, requiring ASRock and Gigabyte to add yet another PLX bridge, the four-lane PEX8605. Adding storage devices to the mini-DisplayPort connectors forces displays down from 4K-capable to a maximum of 2560x1600, while on-board devices and PCIe x1 slots are similarly made to share bandwidth over the PEX8605.

