Leak reveals Microsoft's next Xbox with familiar design in white — alleged 'Brooklin' revamp is dead
A previously leaked Series X digital refresh pointed toward a revised design, but the current console is simply a palette swap without disc support
Amidst the ongoing news related to upcoming game consoles, Exputer received exclusive photographs of a white Xbox Series X without a Blu-ray drive from its sources. This white disc-less Xbox Series X aligns with the recent spotting of a new Xbox development kit and the past leak of a disc-less Series X refresh. However, that refresh, dubbed "Brooklin," had a different, rounded design.
Below, we've embedded a tweet from Twitter user @Wario64 showcasing three photographs of Microsoft's seemingly imminent Xbox Series X refresh.
Leaked images of all-digital white Xbox Series X (expected to be priced under $499 w/ improved heatsink but no major enhancements, release this summer) https://t.co/4QU2D6045I pic.twitter.com/svMsTmDl3BMarch 27, 2024
Exputer's reporting points toward this All Digital Xbox Series X including upgraded components, including the heatsink. This may mean that internally, other "Brooklin" improvements, like reduced PSU power, may still be on the table, though we'll have to wait for a full release for confirmation.
It was reported that the Brooklin design refresh would include a 2TB NVMe SSD, doubling the storage on the current Xbox Series X. We'd hope that this new All Digital Xbox Series X would also gain the same storage upgrade.
For the most part, though, this really does just look like a white refresh of the Xbox Series X without a disc drive. Considering Xbox's past comments about its commitment to physical media, this being its next major console in a year when we're also expecting the PS5 Pro seems somewhat questionable. Hopefully, considering the re-use of the original Series X chassis design, there's at least an appropriate price drop for removing the disc drive.
If Xbox players are lucky, the competition against this Series X refresh offered by the PS5 Pro may push Microsoft's plans for a more powerful Xbox console to market sooner than the originally leaked date of 2028. Otherwise, Xbox could lose the console performance crown it earned with the original Series X.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Most Popular
By Paul Alcorn
By Paul Alcorn
By Avram Piltch
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov
By Aaron Klotz