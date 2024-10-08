These essential Xbox Series X|S console storage expansion cards are a must-have at October Prime Day prices

The latest games consoles have features that include Quick Start, or Quick Resume, and that's because gamers hate waiting around for things when they could be spending that lost time gaming. Well... the same applies to downloading your games - you can just make do with the default SSD drive space and uninstall/reinstall your games when needed, but if you don't have a superfast fiber internet connection then you could be waiting many hours for your games to download.

You can currently grab Western Digital's 1TB C50 expansion card for just $120 and Seagate's 1TB expansion card for $129. They both come in multiple capacities ranging from 512GB to 2TB if you need a different size, but the 1TB drives offer the best value for money in the October Prime Days sales so far.

Game file sizes have continued to expand year on year, with some titles such as Call of Duty, Tekken 8, and Starfield far exceeding 100GB, so beefing up the storage capacity of your Xbox game console is definitely a good idea. Using an expansion card is also a handy solution if you want to take your installed games around to a friend's console for an impromptu gaming session.

WD Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: now $120 at Amazon (was $149)

This proprietary card is 1TB in capacity and compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles. Simply plug & play into the console and have access to an extra 1TB of storage for your favorite game titles.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: now $129 at Amazon (was $149)

This is one of the best prices we've seen yet on this Seagate expansion card. This offer is for the 1TB model but other capacities are available as well, including a 2TB model. It's designed specifically to work with the Xbox Series X|S consoles by replicating the Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Unlike the PlayStation 5 console from Sony, you can’t just use a standard M.2 SSD to upgrade your available drive space, you instead have to opt for one of the proprietary storage solutions from either Seagate or Western Digital, and thanks to October Prime Day, both of these SSD expansion cards are discounted to some of their lowest prices.