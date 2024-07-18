Grab the MSI Claw gaming handheld for one of the best prices available while it lasts

Prime Day 2024 may be over for this year but there are still some ongoing sales continuing for a while longer with a possible Prime Day 2 to come later in October (if last year is anything to go by) so don't fret if you didn't manage to find a bargain over the last few days. Newegg for example has the Fantastech Sale Extended still running, and that's where we've spotted today's deal.

Originally released earlier this year with an MSRP of $749 the MSI Claw gaming handheld is reduced to $569 in the Fantastech Sale. This Windows-based gaming handheld is a competitor to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally handhelds already available, but this time the MSI Claw makes use of an Intel CPU and GPU.

The specifications of the MSI Claw's hardware include a 7-inch FHD (1920x1080 pixel) touchscreen with a speedy 120 Hz refresh rate and bright (500 nits) colorful (100% sRGB) output. The CPU used is the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H with 6P-cores, 8E-cores, 2 low-power E-cores, and an NPU for AI-assisted workloads. Graphics are provided by the Intel Arc GPU with 8 Xe-cores. Other hardware specs packed into the Claw include 16GB of 6400 MHz DDR5 system memory and a 512GB M.2 2230 SSD.

MSI Claw Handheld: now $569 at Newegg with promo code (was $749)



The MSI Claw is one of the latest gaming handhelds on the market and features impressive specs. Powering this handheld is an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU with Intel Arc Xe graphics providing pretty pictures on the 7" 120 Hz 1080p IPS touch-screen. To keep the handheld gaming away, a large 53 W/Hr battery life is packed inside the RGB-laden chassis.



Use promo code FANDUA5768 for a $30 discount.



For gamers, the MSI Claw has the looks, styling, and RGB, with colored lighting on the buttons and around the joysticks. Speaking of the controls, the MSI Claw uses the latest hall-effect switches on the joysticks and triggers to help eliminate 'stick-drift' and reduce wear and tear. There are even dedicated macro-key switches that you can program for use in your favorite game titles.

For charging and connectivity, there's a Thunderbolt 4 cable connection and a 3.5mm headphone port for sound, but if you don't want to wear a headset you can still listen to your media with the two Hi-Res certified speakers (2W) located in the front of the MSI Claws chassis.