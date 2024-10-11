Lenovo Legion Go goes on sale for $533, 24% off its regular price

If you're in the market for a gaming handheld device, Amazon is selling the Lenovo Legion Go at its lowest price since launch, with a 24% discount, bringing its price down to $533.31. Additionally, you're getting 22% off on the Lenovo Legion Go devices with skins. Irrespective of which version you choose, you are getting a good deal.

The Lenovo Legion Go leverages the AMD Z1 Extreme APU. It has a large 8.8-inch 144 Hz IPS touchscreen panel with 2450 x 1600 resolution and comfortable-to-hold detachable controllers. Internally, this unit has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 49.2 WHr battery. For video output, charging, and data transfer, the Lenovo Legion Go has two USB-C 4.0 40 Gbps ports with dual speakers, volume up/ down switches, and a 3.5mm jack output, allowing you to have personal audio.

Lenovo Legion Go Portable Gaming Console: now $533.31 at Amazon (was $699.99) One of the best portable gaming systems is now available for cheap. With a 24% discount, you can get the Lenovo Legion Go for $533.31, down from the $699.99 retail price. This portable gaming console has a very capable AMD Z1 Extreme APU with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, a large IPS touchscreen, and detachable wireless controllers.

When we reviewed the Legion Go, we were very impressed, though some of its features seemed like overkill at the time, adding to its bulk. People who've bought this portable gaming console are happy with the device, citing good controllers, a display, and a great gaming experience. 512 GB would be enough for some gamers, but you can always upgrade to larger storage space in the future. Apart from the SSD, there's a MicroSD card slot.

Every helpful feature helps to give you a better experience- in this case, the detachable wireless controllers. Should this be a portable gaming device you're looking for, this is something to narrow down your options. If you need the Legion Go devices with official skins, Amazon sells them at a 22% discount, as listed in the link above. But- the more discount, the merrier- you will get a larger SSD or a portable battery to expand your gaming experience.