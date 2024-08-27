Sony PlayStation Accessories app continues inroads into PC gaming — customizes DualSense Edge PS5 controller on Windows

PlayStation's gradual inroads into PC gaming are continuing. Sony's new PlayStation Accessories app for Windows PCs will let you customize button assignments, stick sensitivity and dead zones, trigger adjustments, vibration preferences, and more using the $200 DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5. Sony first announced the new app on X (formerly Twitter).

The new application isn't new. It's a revamp of the older (and less interestingly named) "Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller." It now features a brand-new design and lets you customize the DualSense Edge when you use it with the best Gaming PCs. Those using the standard DualSense controller can still update firmware, but you won't get any customization options.

PlayStation's tweet contains some screenshots of the new settings (Click "see more" to expand below). Sony's instructions for customizing your DualSense Edge in the Accessories app contain more screenshots—albeit in unfortunately low resolution.

Former PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan made it clear in interviews that the company doesn't intend to make games available on PC on day one, suggesting that staggering releases a few years down the line after its exclusive hardware has been working. But PlayStation got new leadership in May, so we'll see if bringing PC players into the PlayStation fold becomes part of their focus.

The DualSense Edge launched in January 2023, bringing a pro-style controller to the PlayStation, including tons of customizable options, adjustable thumbstick caps and back paddles, a carrying case, and modular thumbsticks to replace if one set gets drift.

Since then, Sony has brought many games to PS5 following console-exclusive launches. Those include Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. God of War Ragnarok will make its PC debut on September 19. PlayStation bought developer Nixxes to work on many of these ports.

In May, the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima's Director's Cut was the first PlayStation Studios game to include the PlayStation overlay for PC, offering cross-platform support for trophies and friends lists.

Earlier this month, PlayStation released an adapter for the PSVR 2 headset to allow for use with a PC (though reviewers said it was extremely complicated to use). While not PlayStation-branded, Sony also has a line of gaming monitors, headsets, and earbuds designed for PC and PS5 in its InZone line.