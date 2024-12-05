Valve publishes Powered by SteamOS brand guidelines — logo readied for third-party hardware bundled with this Linux-based OS

Valve has published branding guidelines that make its intentions to deliver SteamOS 3 to a wide range of third-party hardware devices clearer than ever. GamingOnLinux highlights the document's 'Powered by SteamOS' logo, brand guidelines, and Valve's instructions regarding when and where to use this artwork on devices and packaging.

The guidance document contains information about Steam Compatible, Steam Included, and Stream Compatible products and logos, but the most interesting segment concerns the aforementioned 'Powered by SteamOS' section.

"The Powered by SteamOS logo indicates that a hardware device will run the SteamOS and boot into SteamOS upon powering on the device," according to the guide. "Partners/manufacturers will ship hardware with a Steam image in the form provided by and/or developed in close collaboration with Valve." The document then goes into design-centric rules regarding positive or inverse logotypes, plus logo positional and sizing concerns.

It looks plausible that Valve and its partners are developing a range of devices that will come with SteamOS installed from the factory. The guidance suggests that compatible logo-certified devices are input peripherals, making us wonder about gaming hardware that would happily run SteamOS but might come with Windows pre-installed. A case in point could be the Asus ROG Ally.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve)

In August, we reported that the little ROG Ally was mentioned in Steam OS 3.6.9 Beta update patch notes. One specific update made to the SteamOS Input layer was the addition of "support for extra ROG Ally keys." So, it looks like the Windows 11-toting ROG Ally could be one of the first devices to get the Powered by SteamOS logo if Asus chooses to release an edition or updated system with SteamOS pre-installed.

Of course, there are many more handhelds and mini PCs that could be attracted to the SteamOS camp. They could capitalize on the gaming platform's popularity and save money on Windows licensing.

It is essential to learn from history, and it wasn't that long ago that Steam Machines came and promptly sank without much trace. However, what Valve now offers is far more rounded and well-regarded, with its own Steam Deck launched in 2022 and still going strong. When talking about an updated Steam Deck, people often cite how Valve's handheld has an optimal OS advantage over its Windows competitors – so SteamOS has undoubtedly built up its reputation in recent years.