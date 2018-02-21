Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Raven Ridge

AMD debuted Raven Ridge, a new set of Ryzen CPUs with onboard Radeon Vega graphics.

Yes, we've spelled that out--Ryzen CPUs with Vega graphics--when "APU" (Accelerated Processing Units) would seemingly do just fine. AMD has used the term for many years to refer to its CPUs that have integrated graphics, but with the launch of Raven Ridge, the company has shied away from it. When pressed, AMD has given us somewhat mixed messages about whether or not to use "APU" any longer. The company is not using "APU" internally when referring to Raven Ridge chips, preferring, we guess, to spell it out upon every mention, but it still refers to older APUs as "APUs." We've been told that we can use "APU" to describe Raven Ridge chips if we want--that is, the term is not inaccurate--but for branding purposes, it seems that AMD wants to hammer home the point that Raven Ridge is composed of Zen CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics.  

It's not hard to understand why AMD wants "Vega" mentioned as much as possible. Raven Ridge arrives at a time when the discrete GPU market is plagued by high prices and low availability, and an adequate integrated solution has never been more appealing, especially if you intend to wait out the storm.

We've covered the new AMD processors (that is, Ryzen CPUs with Radeon Vega graphics, formerly known as APUs) extensively with a series of reviews, news posts, and in-depth analysis. For your convenience, here's a list of everything you need to know about AMD's latest silicon. Keep this page bookmarked and catch the latest as we pump out more content.

  • KidHorn
    So, for those of us who don't have an older AM4 processor, how are we supposed to put together a system? The motherboards don't work OOB with the new processors and require a BIOS update.
  • iguanac64
    https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/02/amd-sending-out-free-processors-to-solve-firmware-flashing-catch-22/
  • richardvday
    Buy one already updated, if you already bought one contact the company. They do updates for you in some cases and worst case AMD will send you a boot kit which is an older cpu and heatsink to update your bios with and then you just send the cpu back when done.
