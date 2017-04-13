Login | Sign Up
Search

Asus Hops On The A320 Chipset Bandwagon With The A320M-K Motherboard

by

Asus quietly joined the list of manufacturers releasing A320 chipset motherboards by listing the Prime A320M-K on its website.

The company hasn't formally announced the Prime A320M-K nor included the A320 chipset in its "advanced search" tool, but the website does offer details about the board. It supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory that can be overclocked to 2,933MHz or 3,200MHz, and it also features Asus' LANGuard, Overvoltage Protection, and other safeguards that are supposed to make it durable enough to take whatever you can throw at it.

The Prime A320M-K is otherwise pretty similar to the A320 motherboards announced by Gigabyte, MSI, and Biostar right after the chipset's debut. These boards are designed to make it easier for you to upgrade to AMD's new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors--the B350 and X370 chipsets have better memory support, expanded storage options, and other enhancements, along with the corresponding price increase as you go up the list.

Asus didn't offer price or availability information on the Prime A320M-K's product page.

Product
Asus Prime A320M-K
Socket
AM4
Chipset
A320
Form Factor
Micro-ATX
Memory Support
2 x DDR4-2666 (With overclock support up to 2,933MHz or 3,200MHz.)
Onboard Graphics
HDMI 1.4b with max. resolution 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz / 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz

RGB with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz
Audio
Realtek ALC887 8-Channel HD Audio
LAN
Realtek RTL8111H, - Gigabit LAN Controller
Storage
4 x SATA-III (6Gbps)

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 10
USB
6 x USB 3.0

6 x USB 2.0
About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Biostar Announces Two A320 Pro Series AM4 Motherboards
  2. MSI Announces Five New A320 Chipset Motherboards
  3. Gigabyte's Latest Ryzen-Ready Motherboards Use X370, B350, And A320 Chipsets
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices