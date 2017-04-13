Asus Hops On The A320 Chipset Bandwagon With The A320M-K Motherboard

Asus quietly joined the list of manufacturers releasing A320 chipset motherboards by listing the Prime A320M-K on its website.

The company hasn't formally announced the Prime A320M-K nor included the A320 chipset in its "advanced search" tool, but the website does offer details about the board. It supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory that can be overclocked to 2,933MHz or 3,200MHz, and it also features Asus' LANGuard, Overvoltage Protection, and other safeguards that are supposed to make it durable enough to take whatever you can throw at it.

The Prime A320M-K is otherwise pretty similar to the A320 motherboards announced by Gigabyte, MSI, and Biostar right after the chipset's debut. These boards are designed to make it easier for you to upgrade to AMD's new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors--the B350 and X370 chipsets have better memory support, expanded storage options, and other enhancements, along with the corresponding price increase as you go up the list.

Asus didn't offer price or availability information on the Prime A320M-K's product page.