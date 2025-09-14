Windows 11 is getting a built-in internet speed test feature that will take you to Bing, along with multiple revamped settings pages — Latest Insider channel builds reveal prominent changes coming soon to the OS

Internet issues can quickly disrupt productivity and grind down your energy levels. Sometimes routing, packet loss, or DNS issues can get in the way even if your internet is technically still providing the right speeds. Of course, to test this out you can quickly head to websites like Ookla's Speedtest or Fast, but that might not be needed anymore. Microsoft is now working on implementing internet speed tests natively within Windows, according to prominent Windows insider phantomofearth.

The network icon in the system tray's context menu and the Wi-Fi quick settings page in Windows 11 are getting buttons to let you quickly run a network speed test. (Takes you to Bing to do the speed test.) pic.twitter.com/ZXcQvs5BP8September 13, 2025

With the upcoming change in place, at the corner of your Taskbar, in the system tray, right-clicking the network icon will show a new button for running a speed test. Similarly, when you click on said icon, the Wi-Fi quick settings page that pops up will have a speed test button in the corner. Clicking either will take you to Bing to perform the test, which excited users exactly as much as you think. The feature, therefore, isn't entirely native and might still rely on third-party services when it comes out.

Microsoft is also revamping the mobile devices page under Bluetooth settings. Any phones you've linked will now show up here, and you'll be able to control every aspect of those devices directly from this page, instead of a separate window like before. Not only that, but even the privacy and security settings pages are also being reworked to be easier to understand with more headings and descriptions, along with a new "background AI tasks" page that simply crashes at the moment.

The mobile devices settings page is being revamped! You will now be able to see connected devices and toggle all the options for them in this page, no separate manage mobile devices window needed. Related settings links are also being added. pic.twitter.com/WLfMmxOABOSeptember 13, 2025

These changes are part of the 26220.6682 and 26120.6682 (KB5065782) dev and beta builds, in the Insider channels. That means none of this stuff is guaranteed to go mainstream, and is subject to change, but we can still expect to see them soon since these are not controversial upgrades, rather small conveniences that add up to make the operating system feel more polished. Regardless of whenever we see this stuff, don't jump on the new version right away — it's best to stay cautious before you update.

