Windows 11 is getting a built-in internet speed test feature that will take you to Bing, along with multiple revamped settings pages — Latest Insider channel builds reveal prominent changes coming soon to the OS

News
By published

System Tray and Quick Settings access makes quick tests convenient.

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Internet issues can quickly disrupt productivity and grind down your energy levels. Sometimes routing, packet loss, or DNS issues can get in the way even if your internet is technically still providing the right speeds. Of course, to test this out you can quickly head to websites like Ookla's Speedtest or Fast, but that might not be needed anymore. Microsoft is now working on implementing internet speed tests natively within Windows, according to prominent Windows insider phantomofearth.

Microsoft is also revamping the mobile devices page under Bluetooth settings. Any phones you've linked will now show up here, and you'll be able to control every aspect of those devices directly from this page, instead of a separate window like before. Not only that, but even the privacy and security settings pages are also being reworked to be easier to understand with more headings and descriptions, along with a new "background AI tasks" page that simply crashes at the moment.

These changes are part of the 26220.6682 and 26120.6682 (KB5065782) dev and beta builds, in the Insider channels. That means none of this stuff is guaranteed to go mainstream, and is subject to change, but we can still expect to see them soon since these are not controversial upgrades, rather small conveniences that add up to make the operating system feel more polished. Regardless of whenever we see this stuff, don't jump on the new version right away — it's best to stay cautious before you update.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Windows 11 Dev and Beta (26220.6682/26120.6682) - What's New? - YouTube Windows 11 Dev and Beta (26220.6682/26120.6682) - What's New? - YouTube
Watch On
TOPICS
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    If you want to read the same article without Nasir's condescending tone, check out the one on Windows Central written by their senior editor. It explains that it's the same feature that's been in the Edge toolbox for ages, which is just a redirect to https://www.bing.com/tools/speedtest , and is just an embedded Ookla speed test. Less useful perhaps for chronic issues since it doesn't save a log or sync across multiple devices, but moreso than if they had just integrated it with "Diagnose Issues" so you couldn't run it independently.

    https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft/windows-11/windows-11-taskbar-network-speed-test-feature
    Reply
  • JeffreyP55
    No Bing or Edge for me.
    I really have no use for copilot either. Somebody does....
    Getting grouchy at my age takes up a lot of my time.
    Reply