New Windows 11 feature aims to diagnose crashes — will check RAM after BSODs to look for problems

Microsoft is taking memory-related errors more seriously.

Microsoft is testing a new memory diagnostic scan that will run whenever Windows 11 encounters a bug check, triggering a BSOD. The new scanning tool was announced on the Windows Insider Blog and is available starting with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6982 (KB5067109) for dev channel users. Microsoft hopes this new tool will help whittle down errors that are caused by memory corruption.

In this latest preview version of Windows 11, the memory diagnostic scan will trigger after rebooting from a BSOD. A pop-up window will appear recommending that the user schedule a memory scan during the system's next reboot. In the pop-up window, the user has buttons to skip the memory scan or schedule the scan as previously mentioned.

