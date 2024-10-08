AnkerMake's speedy M5C 3D printer now only $199 for Prime Day

There are tons of cool things on sale this Amazon Prime Day and 3D printers are on that list. We've come across a pretty good sale on one of our top recommended 3D printers—the AnkerMake M5C . This printer stands out with its lack of screen, singular button and stellar performance. It usually goes for around $299 but right now it's available for just $199.

We had the opportunity to review the AnkerMake M5C last year and were overwhelmingly pleased with our experience rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. Its lack of screen could easily be a pro or a con depending on your personal preference but that didn't stop it from making it as an Editor's Choice pick, because you can easily control it from your phone or PC.

AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)

This 3D printer stands out for its performance and unique design choices. You'll need a smartphone to use it as it doesn't come with a screen. The AnkerMake M5C features a 220 x 220 x 250mm build plate and can reach printing speeds as high as 500 mm/s.

The AnkerMake M5C is built around a 220 x 220 x 250mm build plate. The build plate is PEI coated and flexible so it's easier to pop prints off when they're ready. The bed also features auto-leveling so you can get straight to printing. The nozzle system is proprietary with a direct drive extruder and 0.4mm high flow nozzle. It can reach a top speed of 500 mm/s and has an all-metal hotend that can handle filament as hot as 300° C. You also don't have to worry about watching your filament level as it has an integrated runout sensor that will let you know when it's time for more.

The most notable design choice that again is either a pro or con depending on your tastes, is its lack of screen. Instead, you must use a proprietary smart phone app to interface with the printer. The AnkerMake M5C has both WiFi and Bluetooth support for wireless connections but also a USB-C port for hardwiring peripherals. This printer also has a singular button that you can program in the app to handle five separate functions.