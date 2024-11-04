AMD’s China-exclusive lineup of prebuilt PCs gets Ryzen 7 9800X3D upgrade – some models come with GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs

In China, AMD (via VideoCardz) releases prebuilt desktops featuring the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The prebuilts, already listed on Chinese e-tailer JD, are sold directly by AMD’s official store, not by an OEM.

These PCs specifically sport the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which officially launches on November 7 and has a $479 price tag. AMD claims the 9800X3D is 8% faster than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and beats Intel’s flagship Core Ultra 9 285K by 20%.

However, AMD didn’t make every part of it on its own (except the CPU); instead, it took the approach of companies like Maingear and CyberPowerPC. Asus supplies the motherboards and graphics cards, the 360mm AIO liquid cooler is made by G.Skill, and the case is from LOONGTR. However, the case does sport a Ryzen logo, presumably a custom modification explicitly made for AMD’s prebuilt.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Prebuilt PC Models Graphics Card Motherboard SSD Price N/A TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 1TB CN¥7,199 N/A Prime X670E-Pro 2TB CN¥8,499 RX 7800 XT TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 1TB CN¥10,999 RTX 4070 Super TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 1TB CN¥12,499 RTX 4070 Ti Super TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 1TB CN¥14,499 RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 1TB CN¥12,149 RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 1TB CN¥15,149

The PCs all come with 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory and mostly feature the same TUF Gaming B650M-Plus motherboard alongside a 1TB SSD. However, a single model uses the Prime X670E-Pro board and has a 2TB SSD but no graphics card. Converted to American dollars, the price tag on the cheapest PC (which doesn’t even have a GPU) is about $1,000, while the most expensive model with the RX 7900 XTX is almost $2,100.

Interestingly, two AMD prebuilt feature Nvidia GPUs: one with the RTX 4070 Super and the other with the RTX 4070 Ti Super. The Nvidia-powered models go for a bit of a premium compared to the prebuilt ones that use AMD GPUs, as the 4070 Ti Super configuration is about $2,000, only a tiny bit cheaper than the 7900 XTX-equipped prebuilt.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D-powered desktops are not its first, and AMD’s official JD page features many other prebuilts that use Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 CPUs, as well as RX 6000 series cards, such as the China-exclusive RX 6750 GRE .

Like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD’s new prebuilt seems to launch on November 7 and is just in time for November 11, also known as Singles’ Day. This holiday has become a major shopping holiday in China, akin to Black Friday in the US.