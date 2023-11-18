AMD's last-gen Navi 22 GPU is still competitive against Nvidia's latest Ada Lovelace GPU — RX 6750 GRE beats RTX 4060 in a new review

The Chinese exclusive Radeon RX 6750 GRE has bested the GeForce RTX 4060, one of the best graphics cards, quite handily in a recent review from Mydrivers. The Radeon RX 6750 GRE is essentially identical to the RX 6700 XT but has an MSRP of $289. Despite being an entire generation older than the RTX 4060, it seems that AMD's 2021 midrange GPU is still pretty potent, even more so than the RX 7600.

The Chinese news outlet conducted the tests on an Intel test bench with the Core i9-13900K, an MSI MEG Z790 Ace motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5-6000. Although this is just a single review and can't give us the complete picture, we can at least be sure the numbers were achieved on a good test bench.

The RX 6750 GRE scored victories in all but two tests: Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled and 3DMark's Speed Way test, which also has ray tracing. The RX 6750 GRE beat the RTX 4060 in every other title by a sizable margin. This was especially evident at higher resolutions, including 1440p and 4K, where the gap between the RX 6750 GRE and RTX 4060 widened consistently.

The RTX 4060 results from Mydrivers align with ours, with performance in non-ray tracing-enabled games being quite different on the two cards. The RX 6700 XT also gains ground with higher resolutions, though at 4K, neither the RTX 4060 nor the RX 6700 XT are remarkably playable.

It paints the RTX 4060 in a bad light, considering it has a brand-new architecture using TSMC's 5nm node rather than the RX 6750 GRE's TSMC 7nm node. The RTX 4060 has just 8GB of VRAM, just two-thirds of the RX 6750 GRE 12GB's memory. It also makes the RX 7600 look like a pretty pointless card; it's very similar to the RTX 4060 in performance and VRAM amount, and it loses to the RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 GRE.

That being said, the RX 6750 GRE and RX 6700 XT are not perfect cards. The RTX 4060 consumes much less power; it has DLSS (decently better than FSR) and better ray tracing performance. With an MSRP of $289 (on par with the cheapest RTX 4060s today), many users can overlook the RTX 4060's advantages for more VRAM and rasterization performance.

On the other side of the fence, the RX 6750 GRE review raises the question of whether the RX 7600 was the best way for AMD to go. It uses TSMC's 6nm rather than the 5nm of other RX 7000-series GPUs, and 6nm is hardly better than 7nm. The 7600 isn't very impressive in accurate benchmarks and brings new features. Perhaps it would have been better if AMD's RX 7600 was just a rebranded RX 6700 XT.