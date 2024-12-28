Get gaming with ABS' Kaze Ruby gaming PC powered by a powerful Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU - Save $500 on Newegg's After Christmas Sale

We're just past Christmas and heading into the New Year, which means more deals. Newegg's "After Christmas Sale" features one of the most attractive deals we found - a powerful gaming PC, the ABS Kaze Ruby, which includes some heavyweight components that are capable of running the latest and greatest triple-A titles on very high settings or running your favorite esports games with ridiculously high frame rates.

Pick up the ABS Kaze Ruby gaming PC - now only $1,899 at Newegg. The original MSRP price of this system is $2,399, so you're saving a hefty $500 off the price of a new gaming PC. This system currently contains one of the most powerful graphics cards available - the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, and this component alone retails for over $1,000. New GPUs are coming out early next year, but we won't be seeing any new prebuilt systems or, for that matter, pricing on these new systems until then, and no doubt they will come with a premium price tag attached.

Inside the ABS Kaze Ruby's mesh airflow chassis is the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU, an 8-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, MSI B650-VC V2 motherboard, 32GB of DDR5 6000 MHz RAM, a 1TB SSD, Thermaltake UX200 air cooler, and a gold-rated 1000W power supply to comfortably power all the components.

ABS Kaze Ruby Gaming PC: now $1,899 at Amazon (was $2,399)

A prebuilt gaming PC with hardware capable of blasting the frames in the latest games. The Kaze Ruby uses an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz Memory, and 1TB M.2 SSD for Storage.



The ABS Kaze Ruby gaming PC comes prebuilt and removes any fuss or complication when constructing or building your own PC. An operating system is included, and should anything go wrong, the warranty for the PC is all under one roof. This is ideal for PC users who aren't comfortable building their own PCs or if you're looking to gift a gaming PC.

