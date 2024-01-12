Save $600 on this prebuilt Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti and Intel Core i7-13700F inside

The problem with prebuilt gaming PCs is the price. Sometimes massive overheads are charged for constructing the PC or offering a one-stop shop for warranties and RMA services should the worst happen, some companies may offer extras such as custom water-cooling or overclocking which can help to justify the extra price, but more often than not these prebuilt gaming PCs sell well because of convenience, not because they're cheaper than buying the parts and assembling it yourself.

Today we're highlighting this deal on the Lenovo Legion T5 from Newegg that's on sale for $1,149 - reduced from $1,749, a saving of $600. At its original price, I would heavily advise steering clear of it, for the price-to-parts ratio is terrible, but with the $600 discount, it's more bearable. It could still be a lot cheaper if you made it yourself, but that's not the point of a prebuilt gaming PC.

Inside this SKU of the Lenovo Legion T5 is an Intel Core i7-13700F processor, an 8GB RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage. Powering the system is a 500Watt power supply, which is more than enough to cover the power requirements of these parts, but should you choose to upgrade anything in the future, replacing the ATX power supply for something bigger shouldn't be too much of a task.

Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming PC: now $1,149 at Newegg (was $1,749)

A capable prebuilt gaming PC that features some nice components for reasonable framerates in your favorite games. Inside the Legion T5 is an Intel Core i7-13700F processor, 8GB RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD for storage.

The Legion T5 also comes with plenty of connectivity from its WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 options to 9 USB ports. Access 2 x USB 3 ports on the front panel of the case and 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3, and 4 x USB 2 on the rear of the PC. There is room for some limited expansion with an extra M.2 slots for adding more SSDs.