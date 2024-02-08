This RTX 4090-powered monster of a gaming PC isn't cheap, but you can save $250 on it right now

When you're buying a gaming PC, any savings can help you get better parts or more games. So when we saw you can get savings of $250 on a Corsair Vengeance i8200, it seemed like a way to put some cash towards Steam and Epic libraries.



With the $250 discount, the Corsair Vengeance i8200 costs $4,549. Along with the top-tier Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card the Corsair Vengeance i8200 packs in Intel's Core i9-14900K, 64GB of fast 6400MHz DDR5 RAM, and 4TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. A huge portion of the cost of this PC is purely on the GPU - an Nvidia RTX 4090, a GPU that rarely falls under $2000 on its own.

Most of the components used are Corsair's own, including the Vengeance 5000T mid-tower case, CPU cooler, 1000W power supply, and RGB fan setup all being part of the Corsair ecosystem. This makes it easy to manage all your lighting and RGB configurations through Corsair's iCue software.

Corsair Vengeance i8200 Gaming PC: now $4,549 at Corsair (was $4,799)

It's often cheaper (or at least more fun, in our opinion) to build your own PC with similar specs and construct it out of components of your choosing, but part of the experience of buying a pre-built PC is having all the parts and overall PC covered by a warranty and having any support for any issues all in one place. This is definitely a halo-tier purchase and not for the faint of wallet, but, this is going to absolutely crush any game you play on it, and with this sale, you'll have an extra $250 to spend on them.