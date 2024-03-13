Maingear's Zero Series desktops with hidden motherboard cables are now widely available — prebuilts with MG-RC start at $1,399

Maingear has today announced the launch of its Zero Series of desktops featuring MSI Project Zero motherboards and cases. The Zero Series desktops feature MG-RC hidden cables which move the connectors and cables to the backside, helping to create a tidier build. Prices start at $1,399, with the most expensive model costing $3,929. The Zero Series line-up comes after Maingear released just 50 Zero Limited Edition desktops, which are fundamentally similar.

(Image credit: Maingear)

By default, the Zero desktops use Nvidia GPUs — many of which feature on our list Best Graphics Cards for Gaming — and Intel CPUs (except for the Ruby model which uses an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D). Customers can customize Zero Series PC if they so wish, though these units will apparently take longer to ship than stock configurations. Using the custom configurator you can easily build a $5,500 system, just in case you thought a $3,929 desktop was too cheap.

The Zero Series represents the first time Maingear has harnessed its MG-RC hidden cable technology in earnest. The OEM first patented what is now called MG-RC back in 2011, but didn't launch products based on it until the Zero Limited Edition drop, which only constituted 50 units. With the Zero Series, Maingear is finally taking MG-RC to the mainstream.

That's not to say Maingear was just sitting on its patent for all these years. Maingear wants to make MG-RC the industry standard layout for hidden cable builds. MSI is certainly on board with this standard. MSI has embraced Project Zero motherboards and cases in its Zero Series and the parts can be bought individually. Gigabyte has also launched motherboards and cases based on Maingear's patent, which means two of the four major motherboard vendors are seemingly on board with the standard.

While these PCs certainly look nice thanks to the lack of cables, compatibility will be something users have to consider. Because backside power and data plugs require clearance, MG-RC motherboards aren't compatible with most of the best PC cases. Despite using off-the-shelf parts, upgrading or reusing hardware from a Zero Series PC might be similar to trying to reuse parts from an OEM prebuilt that isn't standard when it comes to form factor and connectors. That said, MG-RC compatible cases should be compatible with regular motherboards?

The Zero Series is available today at Maingear's website, with the cheapest configuration starting at $1,399, which is equipped with the RTX 4060, Core i5-14400F, 16GB of DDR5-5200MHz, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.