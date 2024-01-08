Maingear patented its rear-connector motherboard design in 2011, and now it wants to make MG-RC an industry standard

With MSI, Asus , and multiple case makers announcing products based around motherboards with connectors shifted to the back, it's starting to feel like this will be the PC-building trend of 2024. But prebuilt PC maker Maingear has owned the patent on this tech since 2011 , and the company is attempting to standardize it, starting with its name: Maingear Rear Connection, or MG-RC. And for now, at least, its partners are MSI and Phanteks.



Maingear says that moving the connectors and cables to the motherboard's backside improves the system's interior aesthetics while reducing air turbulence and making assembly easier. Having built a system around MSI's Project Zero motherboard and MAG Pano M100R PZ case, I can confirm that's true for the most part, though I wouldn't say it's a massive improvement on all fronts. You can read about my Project Zero build experience to learn more about my experience.



Of course, Maingear isn't just announcing the MG-RC name. Here at CES, it's also launching a pair of desktops that leverage MG-RC and products from its partners. The first, Maingear Zero, is a system using the same panoramic glass MSI case mentioned above, as well as MSI's B760M Project Zero Micro ATX motherboard.

(Image credit: Maingear)

The company says the Maingear Zero will ship with Nvidia's new RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, starting on January 24th. This will be a limited run offered on the company's maingear.com/drops page, with the company noting that previous drops have sold out in less than two weeks.

(Image credit: Maingear)

The second system, dubbed NV9: Zero Concept, uses a version Phanteks' NV9 case that's been updated to support MG-RC and a stepped-up MSI Z790 Project Zero ATX motherboard. The NV9: Zero Concept system will ship with an MSI RTX 4080 Super GPU and an Intel 14900K CPU, along with a large 420mm Phanteks AIO cooler.