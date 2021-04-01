Best Raspberry Pi Projects

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Looking for a fun Raspberry Pi project to start your summer off right? Check out some of our favorites featured over the last month. These creators solved problems and developed some seriously entertaining creations using a Raspberry Pi.

These projects are the best of the best, standing out with exceptional engineering, practical functionality and pure novelty.

Raspberry Pi Granular Synthesizer

(Image credit: Niles Fromm)

This project, known as noLoop, was created by industrial designer Niles Fromm who used a Raspberry Pi to create a completely functional synthesizer . It has physical controls to adjust the sound output as well as a screen for a visual display. The synth was built with Pure Data, software made for creating custom synth setups.

Why we love it: It's a wonderful example of how to turn your Raspberry Pi into a musical instrument. The final product is well-finished with a clean case design. The Pure Data setup requires custom configuration that gives this synth a unique sound all of its own. We appreciate the ingenuity and engineering that makes this DIY instrument a one-of-a-kind.

Raspberry Pi Face-Detecting Candy Launcher

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hungry? Harrison McIntyre's candy launching Pi project will save you valuable time. It uses camera input to detect your face and launch candy towards your mouth on command. It can determine how far away you are and the logistics necessary to land that sweet morsel right in your mouth.

Why we love it: The work that went into calculating and perfecting the launch mechanism is notably impressive. The end result functions exactly as intended and leaves unexpected onlookers in awe. Plus, it's hard not to love a project that involves so much candy.

Raspberry Pi Cat Laser Robot

(Image credit: Benjamin, TrionFilms)

Cats need exercise and the more you play with them, the better. Benjamin of the TrionFilms YouTube channel created a Raspberry Pi-powered laser pointing robot to help his furry little friends get the playtime they need. It uses a series of servo motors to move around and can be controlled with a standard USB keyboard.

Why we love it: Projects with servo motors are always fun, and this one is no exception. It's a good example of how easy it is to create remote-controlled devices with the Raspberry Pi. And of course, the final product makes for valuable fun time for any nearby pets.

Raspberry Pi Twitter Checking Bot

(Image credit: MrEdews)

MrEdwes, as he's known as on Reddit, created this Twitter bot project to track hashtags. It uses a Raspberry Pi to check Twitter using Tweepy, software designed to access the Twitter API. The Pi then sends a signal to illuminate LEDs when specific hashtags are used. You can change the hashtags, add more and use them to trigger any custom event you want.

Why we love it: This project is a great demonstration of how you can integrate different systems with a Raspberry Pi. You can modify this project and even add these functions to an existing project. Why stop at LEDs? You can use this setup to trigger anything, like a Python script, with a simple tweet.

RFID Pi Jukebox

(Image credit: Milkris/Reddit)

This cool Raspberry Pi radio uses RFID chips to change tunes. It was created by Reddit user Milkris for his two young daughters. He even finished up the project with a custom case, complete with 3D printed designs and buttons on the top for controls. The Raspberry Pi checks for any nearby RFID chips, changing the playlist of music to the selection.

Why we love it: Using RFID chips to change the music is a really cool and unique approach. It makes this project more than just another Pi radio. The fact that it was designed to involve his kids is just a plus—Pi projects like this are a fun entry into the world of STEM.

The Bendy Bar 5000

(Image credit: theworldasiseeitnow)

This Pi project, created by Reddit user Theworldasiseeitnow, is a really intense bendy bar game, affectionately dubbed the Bendy Bar 5000 . The player must guide a metal hook along a bendy wire from one end to the other without touching it. A Raspberry Pi is used to monitor the session and will sound an alarm if the hook makes contact with the wire. For a little extra pressure, he included an LED timer.

Why we love it: This game required a good amount of creativity and ingenuity to develop and the end result looks fun to play. The project is inviting to newcomers and definitely stands out.

Raspberry Pi AR Light Switch

(Image credit: Toernblom)

This project brings the wonder of augmented reality into your living room with the help of a Raspberry Pi. Developed by a Reddit user who goes by Toernblom, it uses a smartphone and Pi to create an AR environment with a virtual button they can press to turn the actual room lights on and off. The code is interacting with a Phillips Hue light source.

Why we love it: Creating your own AR experience is like the pinnacle of what you can do with AR. This project shows how creative you can get when it comes to over-engineering a light switch.

Raspberry Pi Web-Based Light Controller

(Image credit: Rleekc)

Tired of getting up to adjust your lights? What if the wireless remote is out of range? This project , created by a maker known as Rleekc on Reddit, created a web interface that can adjust light settings from any browser. It uses a Raspberry Pi to host the web interface and send commands to the lights.

Why we love it: This project shows how easy it is to create a custom web-based light control system without purchasing any specific hardware or using mainstream systems like Philips Hue. With the right mindset and a Raspberry Pi, you can bring modern innovation right into your home and maybe even do it better.

Raspberry Pi Emergency Toolkit

(Image credit: Blackie810)

This Raspberry Pi emergency tool kit helps bring a little more certainty to uncertain times. The project was developed by a user known as Blackie810 on Reddit. It has everything you need in an emergency from offline maps to entertainment. Everything is housed inside a Pelican Case and should withstand an EMP blast.

Why we love it: Call us biased, but of course, we think a Raspberry Pi is critical for the end of times. If you find yourself in a rough spot, you have little to no excuse for not getting yourself out of it with a comprehensive emergency kit like this.

Raspberry Pi Project Helps Track Glucose Levels

(Image credit: Paulcole710)

We firmly believe that Raspberry Pis can help make our lives easier and the world a better place. This project proves this true again by using a Raspberry Pi to track glucose levels and display the current blood sugar trend for the user. It pulls data from a Dexcom system which is used to monitor glucose levels. This useful development was created by a Reddit user who goes by Paulcole710.

Why we love it: This is such a useful project that can really make a difference in the day to day lives of individuals who need to monitor their glucose levels. It saves time and makes living just a little bit easier to get back to.