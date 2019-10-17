Exclusive: Testing Intel's Unreleased Core i9-9900KS

Core i9-9900KS Project Cars 2 and World of Tanks

Memory Chart Entry DDR4-2666 Core i9-9900KS CL, i9-9900K, 9900K @ 5.0 DDR4-2666, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3900X DDR4-3600 Core i9-990KS @ 5.2, Core i9-9900K @ 5.0, Ryzen 9 3900X PBO, Ryzen 7 3700X PBO

Project Cars 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance advantage pays big dividends in this title and the -9900KS takes a commanding lead over the Ryzen competition. After tuning, it also affords a pretty impressive bump over the overclocked -9900K, too.

World of Tanks enCore

The results in this title follow the general trend we've seen in the other game titles, with the KS cementing itself as the leader in a broad range of game titles.



