Exclusive: Testing Intel's Unreleased Core i9-9900KS

Core i9-9900KS Final Fantasy XV and Grand Theft Auto V
|Memory
|Chart Entry
|DDR4-2666
|Core i9-9900KS CL, i9-9900K, 9900K @ 5.0 DDR4-2666, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3900X
|DDR4-3600
|Core i9-990KS @ 5.2, Core i9-9900K @ 5.0, Ryzen 9 3900X PBO, Ryzen 7 3700X PBO
Final Fantasy XV
We run this test with the standard quality preset to sidestep the impact of a bug that causes the game engine to render off-screen objects with the higher-resolution setting.
The Core i9-9900KS again takes the lead over both the stock and tuned -9900K with normalized memory settings. The Ryzen 3900X is more competitive in this title, essentially tying the stock Core -9900K, but the stock KS takes a 2.7 fps lead. That gap widens to 10.9 fps after tuning both processors.
However, it is noteworthy that the out-of-the-box Ryzen 9 3900X offers a better 99th percentile frame time measurement than the stock KS. We also spot the overclocked -9900KS suffering from a few outliers that register as a higher 99.9th-percentile measurement.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. The Ryzen 9 3900X goes a long way to improving AMD's standing in this title, nearly matching the stock -9900K. Of course, Intel is eager to stave off that assault with its KS model. The KS lives up to its billing and offers a few extra frames over the tuned 3900X, but if you're not overclocking it might not be worth the extra cash for a relatively small gain. If overclocking is in your plans, the -9900KS is the clear winner.
I still find it funny that AMD's 12 core CPU consumes less power than Intel's 8-core. My how the times have changed...
Considering the clock speed difference and that while its not quite 7nm it is still a smaller node than Intels 14nm its not surprising at all. If anything its to be expected. If Intel was using less power with a massive clock speed advantage on a larger process then something would be wrong.
is it possible to have Paul also test these new chips with mitigation on how they affect PCIe SSD performance?