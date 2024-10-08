ROG Strix G16 2024 falls to $1,099 for October Prime Day — our favorite thin-and-light hits new all-time low price

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) has hit an all-time low price on Amazon, dropping to $1,099 with an Amazon Prime membership. This beats its previous lowest price by a cool $65, which we last saw in August of this year.



The ROG Strix G16 is a thin-and-light laptop that provides an excellent gaming experience. The highest-end model of the G16 is our current pick for the best thin and light gaming laptop. This step-down SKU is still a great pickup, especially for this price which is $300 off of MSRP. We also have a full review to 2023's top-end G16, giving it four out of five stars thanks to its great build quality, solid gaming performance, and quality keyboard — qualities that all still apply to this deal.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): now $1,099.99 at Amazon (was $1,399.99)

Amazon Prime members get $300 off this excellent laptop for Prime Day sales. A thin and light gaming machine with an RTX 4060, i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD make the G16 a potent pick.

Like many October Prime Day sales, only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the G16's current all-time low price. This specific SKU, the G614JV-AS74 model of the ROG Strix G16, seems to be an Amazon exclusive, being the only G16 from 2024 with an i7 processor as opposed to the i9 that's typical for Asus' Strix line. Non-Prime members will have to spring for a used/refurbished machine in "Good" condition for $1,138 to come anywhere near this deal.



For $1,099.99, this laptop gets you an Intel i7-13650HX processor, an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The screen is a 16:10 aspect ratio 1920x1200 165Hz panel, with G-Sync and Dolby Vision compatibility. Connectivity is standard for Asus laptops: two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports (one with Thunderbolt 4), plus audio and Ethernet jacks.



In terms of gaming performance, while you won't reach the performance of the $2,000 variant of the G16, you certainly won't be disappointed. The mobile RTX 4060 is running at its highest possible 140W TDP and has the cooling to take it to the redline. The 14-core i7-13650HX (6 P-core, 8 E-core) will also provide impressive results, especially now that Intel has finally announced a fix for its 13th-gen's notorious thermal failures. (Be sure to update your BIOS if you purchase this machine.)



As a final cherry on top, the ROG Strix G16 2024 also comes with a free 90-day trial to Xbox Game Pass. This sale pricing should last until the end of October Prime Days on October 9, so act with haste if you decide to buy this thin and light laptop.