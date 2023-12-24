Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop is just $899 at Best Buy

For those in the market for a GeForce RTX 40 series gaming laptop, this offer from Best Buy on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is well worth a look. It sports an RTX 4050, and has been going for around $1,199 as of late but right now it’s discounted to $899.

We had the opportunity to review the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop ourselves, although the unit we covered had a 4060 graphics card and was more expensive. In general, we found the laptop to be of great physical quality and appreciated its port selection. Our biggest complaint was the poor battery life and an excess of bloatware.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1199)

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop is currently marked down to one of its best prices ever. It features an Intel Core i5-13500HX processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a refresh rate that caps out at 165Hz. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-13500HX processor and uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU for graphics.

You get 16GB of DDR5 for memory and a 512GB internal SSD for storage. The keyboard is RGB backlit across four customizable zones. There are quite a few ports to take advantage of including 2x USB Type-C ports, 3x USB Type-A ports, 1x HDMI output, and an Ethernet jack.

Visit the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop product page at Best Buy for more details and purchase options.