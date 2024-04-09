Acer's Predator Helios Neo 14 combines high performance and compact design

There are a lot of portable notebooks suitable for gaming, but when it comes to truly high-performance machines that can rival desktops, they tend to be pretty large. Acer this week introduced its Predator Helios Neo 14 that offers high-end components and a great display in a rather compact 14-inch chassis. In addition, Acer launched its new AMD and Nvidia-based Nitro 14 laptop that offers performance at a more affordable price.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14

Acer's Predator Helios Neo 14 comes equipped with a 14.5-inch IPS display with an up to 3072x1920 resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 165 Hz with Nvidia G-Sync on top. The laptop weighs 1.9 kilograms (4.19 pounds) and is up to 20.9 mm (0.82 inches) thick.

The Predator Helios Neo 14 packs up to Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H (16 cores, 6P + 8E + 2LP at up to 5.10 GHz) paired with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD as well as up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Laptop GPU. To ensure consistent performance of the system under high loads in games or demanding applications, the laptop is outfitted with an advanced cooling system with heat pipes featuring two 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans and Vortex Flow technology as well as liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

As for connectivity, Acer's compact gaming laptop has everything that one comes to expect from a powerful 2024 gaming notebook, including Intel's Killer 1675i Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth adapter, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A connectors, two display outputs (one DisplayPort using a USB-C connector and one HDMI), a microSD card reader, a 1080p webcam, and a 3.5 mm connector for headsets.

The machine is equipped with a 76 Whr battery, and Acer bundles a 230W proprietary AC adapter for fast charging and gaming.

The Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51) is set to be released in North America in May with a starting price of $1,799.99, and in EMEA in June with a starting price of €1,999. The entry-level configuration packs Intel's Core 5 Ultra 125H (14 cores, 4P + 8E + 2LP cores at up to 4.50 GHz) CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GPU, so it remains to be seen how much top-end versions will cost.

Acer Nitro 14

In addition to launching its top-of-the-range 14.5-inch Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop, Acer also launched its lower-cost 14.5-inch Nitro 14 machine that promises to offer performance gaming at a considerably lower cost.

Acer's Nitro 14 is based on an up to AMD's six-core Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB Laptop GPU, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and an up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. On the connectivity front, the Nitro 14 has a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth adapter, a USB 4 port, two USB Type-A connectors, two display outputs (one DisplayPort using USB-C, one HDMI), a microSD card reader, and an audio jack.

The machine comes with a 14.5-inch display featuring an up to 2560x1600 resolution and an up to 120 Hz variable refresh rate with Nvidia's G-Sync. Compared to the Predator Helios Neo 14, the Nitro 14 is both heavier (2.02 kilograms, 4.45 pounds) and thicker (22.84 mm, 0.9 inches), but it is much more affordable too.

The Acer Nitro 14 (AN14-41) is set to be available in North America in May with a starting price of $1,299.99, and in EMEA in June with a starting price of €1,199.

16-Inch Nitro Laptops Get a Refresh

In addition to launching its all-new Predator Helios Neo 14 and the Nitro 14, Acer also refreshed its 16-inch Nitro 16-series machines with new CPUs.

The Nitro 16 (AN16-73) has been updated with up to an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The machine will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,399.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at €1,599 for an entry-level configuration.

The AMD-based Nitro 16 (AN16-43) is now equipped with an up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The machine also features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) display with 500 nits of brightness and a 165 Hz refresh rate. This unit will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,399.99.