Asus TUF Gaming A16 Laptop Only $799 at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can take home the Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop for one of its lowest prices to date. It usually goes for around $1,099 but right now it is available for just $799. It comes with a big, 16-inch screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor.

Overall, this is a pretty good offer on a modern gaming laptop but if you want to see what else is on the market, we recommend checking out our list of best gaming laptops for 2024 .

Asus TUF Gaming A16: now $799 at Best Buy (was $1,099)

This gaming laptop from Asus features an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and comes with 500GB of internal storage. It has 16GB of DDR5 and can be expanded to up to 32GB. The screen spans 16-inches across and has a resolution of 1920 x 1200px.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 has a large, 16-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and a max refresh rate of 165Hz. It uses a dedicated AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU for graphics and has a backlit keyboard for input.

By default, it comes equipped with a 500GB internal SSD for storage and 16GB of DDR5-4800. Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor powering the whole operation. There are quite a few ports to take advantage of including an HDMI 2.0 port, a Thunderbolt port, two USB Type-A ports, and two USB Type-C ports. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for external audio devices alongside both a web camera and microphone.

