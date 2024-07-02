Dual-screen laptop enters pre-launch period with early bird discount — AceMagic X1 pricing and availability will be available later this month

Back at Computex 2024 in June, we got a peek at the AceMagic X1, a dual-screen laptop with full-sized screens and a keyboard thanks to its hinged display design. Now, AceMagic has announced the beginning of a pre-launch window for the AceMagic X1, with "early bird discount" pricing (an email code for 5% off) offered to those who subscribe on the official page. AceMagic also informed us in an email that further pricing and availability information can be expected later this month.

AceMagic X1 Dual-Screen Laptop Confirmed Specs

Screen 1 : 14-inch 1080p Full HD (presumably IPS panel)

: 14-inch 1080p Full HD (presumably IPS panel) Screen 2 : 14-inch 1080p Full HD (presumably IPS panel)

: 14-inch 1080p Full HD (presumably IPS panel) CPU* : 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U with 10 Cores (2 Performance, 8 Efficiency) and 12 Threads running at up to 4.7 GHz; Launch unit expected to upgrade to 13th Gen Intel

: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U with 10 Cores (2 Performance, 8 Efficiency) and 12 Threads running at up to 4.7 GHz; GPU : Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM Support : LPDDR4 at up to 3200 MT/s, max capacity unknown

: LPDDR4 at up to 3200 MT/s, max capacity unknown Storage: Supports 2 NVMe Gen 4 drives

Supports 2 NVMe Gen 4 drives I/O: 2 USB 3.0 5Gbps ports (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C), 1 HDMI 2.0 port, 1 Power-Only USB Type-C charging port

These specifications are based on the original testing unit we saw at Computex 2024. The final specs are not yet listed on the site or anywhere else, and they may be subject to change in the final unit.

For now, there isn't much to go on except the form factor, which we already experienced in a likely-complete or near-complete form at Computex 2024. While the internal hardware was due for revision, the metal-hinged dual-screen form factor seemed to work quite well, and AceMagic's proposed high-productivity (video editing, writing, etc.) use makes sense.

Unlike devices like the Ayaneo Flip DS or the rest of AceMagic's catalog, which is mainly focused on Mini PCs, the AceMagic X1 looks like a laptop that could be aimed at most mainstream consumers. What awaits to be seen is the final pricing of the AceMagic X1 and whether it can overcome the bad reputation set by the AceMagic AD08's launch.