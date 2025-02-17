Fujitsu celebrates 50 million laptops produced with one-off exquisite kumiko wooden lid model

The production arm of Fujitsu Client Computing recently celebrated its cumulative PC production total passing the 50 million units milestone, reports ITMedia, Japan. As is now customary for the manufacturing company, dubbed Shimane Fujitsu, a special one-off commemorative PC was produced to mark the milestone. In this case, it was an FMV Note C laptop with an exquisitely crafted kumiko wooden lid.

The woodcraft here was undertaken by Japan's Funaki Woodworks. According to the linked report (machine translation), the work took two to three months to complete. This is an example of kumiko craftsmanship, an art established in Japan about 1,500 years ago, during the Asuka period. In the work you see, the pattern is made from 5,800 wooden pieces using four select wood species. The work was all the more difficult as the laptop lid couldn't be too thick, meaning artisan Funaki Kiyoshi had to work with wood pieces just 4mm thick.

As well as the kumiko work on the laptop lid, you can see some wooden keys on the keyboard deck in the gallery above. Rather than manufacture a full set, the laptop manufacturer selected the S, F, and J keys - an abbreviation of Shimane Fujitsu Japan - to be crafted from wood.

50 million units is an impressive manufacturing total but Shimane Fujitsu has been producing PCs for over 30 years and the total includes desktop PCs. In the video above (apologies for the quality) you can see the firm's first commemorative PC was a boring-looking old desktop. However, the commemorative model was finished in gold with a shiny gold badge.

Moving nearer to the present day, Shimane Fujitsu's 40 million commemorative PC was more in the arts and crafts vein we see today. This 2019 unveiled one-off was based upon the Fujitsu Lifebook UH-X/C3 design, with a lid transformed by Yakumo lacquerware. The image lacquered here was inspired by a sunset over Lake Sinji near Shimane Fujitsu's production facility.

The last time Fujitsu laptops were in our news was just a month ago when it announced the new FMV Note U model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, a 14-inch screen, and up to 36 hours of battery life. This device was also heralded by the company as the world’s lightest Copilot+ laptop at 1.87 lbs (848g).