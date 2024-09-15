Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is down to $1,164 at Amazon

Picking up a new gaming laptop is never something you should do on a whim. It's important to make sure your next gaming rig has plenty of beefy specs to handle whatever you want to throw at it but it's equally important to avoid overspending. That said, if you're in the market for something quick, it helps to take advantage of a good sale which is exactly what we've come across today. This Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is currently available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices to date—$1,164 instead of its usual $1,399.

We had the opportunity to review the Asus ROG Strix G16 2023 edition in the past and were very pleased with our experience. It had excellent performance and strong battery life, earning a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. However, it's important to note the specs don't match up exactly with the version in today's discount.

Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop: now $1,164 at Amazon (was $1,399)



This gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. It outputs to a 16-inch FHD display which has a high refresh rate of 165 Hz. It also comes with 1TB of storage and 16GB of DDR5.

As far as storage goes, you get 16GB of DDR5 for memory and a 1TB internal SSD. This laptop has 802.11ax WiFi 6E support and comes with Windows 11 preinstalled. It's also worth noting that it is a relatively lightweight gaming laptop weighing in at just 5.51lbs.

