Core i9, RTX 4060, 64GB gaming laptop drops to all-time low price of $2,249

The Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop is discounted to $2,249 at Amazon

Asus Laptop
(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop hasn't been out for long, but today, at Amazon, you can find it for its lowest price. It debuted at $2499, but right now, it's marked down to $2249. This 10% discount is the first price drop we've seen for the laptop since it was first released. It's unclear how long it will be available at this price.

This gaming laptop is definitely on the pricey end, but it comes with plenty of high-quality specs to justify the hefty price tag. You get a large, high-quality screen, plenty of RAM, and a 4TB internal SSD for storage. If you want to see what other laptops are leading the market, we recommend checking out our list of the best gaming laptops.

Asus ROG Strix-G18 Gaming Laptop: now $2,249 at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix-G18 Gaming Laptop: now $2,249 at Amazon (was $2,499)

This gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It comes with 64GB Of DDR4 and a 4TB internal SSD for storage. The screen is an IPS Panel that spans 18 inches across and has a QHD resolution.

The Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core processor. It also has a GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU for graphics, which outputs to an 18-inch IPS display. This screen has a dense, QHD 2.5K resolution measuring 2560 x 1600px alongside an impressively high refresh rate of 240 Hz.

This laptop offers plenty of storage through a 4TB internal SSD and 64GB of DDR5 memory. The keyboard is RGB backlit with per-key lighting effects that can be programmed. There are four USB ports, an Ethernet jack, and an HDMI port for external video output. The battery is a 90 Whr battery, but its performance will vary depending on what you're using it for.

Visit Amazon's Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop product page for more details and purchase options.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Ships from: Nexuswave Tech
    Sold by: Nexuswave Tech
    Not Prime eligible

    Easiest pass in the world. TomsHardware should not be recommending "deals" on Amazon that are from dodgy third party sellers with very few ratings (39 at the time of this post) of which fewer than 70% of them are positive.
