Nvidia confirms RTX 50-series laptops will be available for pre-order starting February 25

News
By
published

Expect a retail launch to happen sometime in March

Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has officially confirmed that laptops powered by its new RTX 50-series laptop GPUs will be available for pre-order starting February 25. This announcement follows the company's initial reveal at CES 2025, where it gave a brief glimpse of the new mobile GPU lineup with an expected retail launch in March.

During the unveiling of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070, and RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPUs, Nvidia shared pricing at $2,899, $2,199, $1,599, and $1,299, respectively. These figures likely reflect the cost for Nvidia’s manufacturing partners, meaning retail prices for RTX 50-series laptops will naturally be higher.

It is worth mentioning that several retailers have already listed some of the upcoming gaming laptops featuring Nvidia’s RTX 50-series laptop GPUs. Last month, Best Buy listed multiple gaming laptops with prices ranging from $1,800 to $4,200. The listings included models from Asus and HP, such as the Asus ROG Strix G16, starting at $1,899, equipped with an RTX 5070 Ti GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 HX processor.

At the higher end, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18, featuring an RTX 5090 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, is priced at $4,199. The HP Omen Max 16, which also offers an RTX 5080 GPU paired with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, was listed at $2,699.

Nvidia tweets confirming the launch of RTX 50-series equipped laptops

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In addition to retailers, the Asus U.S. webstore page was updated earlier this month to include 16 laptops featuring Nvidia’s latest lineup, ranging from the RTX 5070 to the RTX 5090. While the pricing of these upcoming laptops has not been officially confirmed, users can get an early look at the specifications.

Besides Asus and HP, manufacturers such as Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo, Mechrevo, MSI, and Razer are expected to introduce new models with Nvidia’s latest GPUs.

The RTX 50 series for laptops features the same Blackwell architecture as the desktop GPUs. The new mobile lineup is expected to improve ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling technologies. Nvidia has also updated its Max-Q technology suite, aiming for up to 40% longer battery life and other enhancements, including Advanced Power Gating, Low Latency Sleep, rapid clock switching, and the use of voltage-optimized GDDR7 memory with ultra-low voltage states.

See more Gaming Laptops News
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

More about gaming laptops
ROG Strix G18 2025 laptop

U.S. RTX 50 laptop pricing starts from $1,899 for an RTX 5070 Ti toting Asus ROG Strix G16
Dream Machines Laptop With Liquid Cooler

RTX 5090 gaming laptops listed overseas starting at $3,780
screenshot of PassMark average year-on-year performance

PassMark sees the first yearly drop in average CPU performance in its 20 years of benchmark results
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • joartrak
    Oh good. 🤷‍♂️ I guess after the these are available and you release all 7 of these laptops you can make another supply drop of GPUS. 😄
    Reply