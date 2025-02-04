U.S. RTX 50 laptop pricing starts from $1,899 for an RTX 5070 Ti toting Asus ROG Strix G16
The Asus US web store and Best Buy US have Blackwell laptops priced from $1,899 to $4,199.
Nvidia’s RTX 50 series laptop GPUs are expected to start shipping in March 2025, but retailers and OEMs are already putting up listings with prices. We’ve already seen laptops equipped with RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 graphics cards go live on the Polish e-commerce website Dream Machines. And in January Best Buy listings for RTX 50 series laptops paired with either an Intel Arrow Lake-HX or AMD Dragon Range Refresh CPU, were spotted, with prices ranging from $1,899 to $4,199.
Aside from these retailers, we’ve also started seeing some major laptop manufacturers going live with RTX 50-series laptop listings. For example, if you check the Asus U.S. store page, you’ll find 16 laptops listed with Blackwell GPUs, ranging from the RTX 5070 to the RTX 5090. Unfortunately, only six of these laptops have price tags at the time of writing, with the most affordable being the ROG Strix Scar 16 which sports an RTX 5080 laptop GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX priced at $3,199.99.
Those interested in the other end of the spectrum will have the ROG Strix Scar 18 which is powered by the RTX 5090 laptop GPU and the same processor for $4,299.99. HP is also offering a single laptop model, the HP Omen Max, that comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, priced at $2,699.99 at Best Buy.
|Laptop
|Manufacturer Price
|Best Buy Price
|GPU
|CPU
|Display
|Storage
|ROG Strix Scar 18 (G835LX-XS97)
|$4,299.99
|$4,199.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|18.5-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz HDR
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CX-XS98)
|$4,199.99
|$3,999.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz OLED
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix Scar 16 (G635LX-XS97)
|$3,999.99
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz HDR
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CW-XS98)
|$3,399.99
|$3,199.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz OLED
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix Scar 18 (G835LW-XS97)
|$3,299.99
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|18-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz HDR
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix Scar 16 (G635LW-XS97)
|$3,199.99
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz HDR
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix G18 (G814FP-WS96)
|-
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop
|AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX
|18-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz
|1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix G16 (G614FR-ES96)
|-
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
|AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz
|1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix G16 (G614PR-G16)
|-
|$1,899.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|16-inch WUXGA 16:10 165Hz
|1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix G18 (G815LW-G18.U95080)
|-
|$2,899.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|18-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix G18 (G815LP-IS96)
|-
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|18-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz
|1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CX-G16.U9X5090)
|-
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz OLED
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CW-G16.U95080)
|-
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz OLED
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CR-XS97)
|-
|$2,399.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|16-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hz OLED
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|ROG Strix Scar 18 (G835LR-XS96)
|-
|-
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|18-inch 2.5K 16:10 240Hx HDR
|1 TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
|ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403WW-QS092W)
|-
|$2,999.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|14-inch 3K 16:10 120Hz OLED
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|HP Omen Max (16-AH0097NR)
|$2,699.99
|$2,699.99
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|16-inch 4K 16:10 240Hz
|1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
If we look through the table above, the price for RTX 5090 laptops ranges from $3,999.99 to $4,199.99, while those with an RTX 5080 are priced between $2,699.99 and $3,399.99. Lastly, an RTX 5070 Ti laptop will set you back by $1,899.99. These prices stay on track with Nvidia’s pricing for these laptop GPUs, which shows how much GPU prices have inflated through the years. Gaming laptops powered by an RTX 40-series laptop GPU debuted in 2023, with enthusiast-class laptops equipped with an RTX 4080 starting at $1,999 — a nearly 35% increase in pricing based on currently available data.
Hopefully, we will find more laptop models equipped with RTX 50-series Blackwell GPUs as March 2025 comes nearer. This should deliver more competition and maybe lower prices for consumers. But given that the laptop GPU itself is priced so high, it’s unlikely that we’ll get an “enthusiast-class” laptop with an RTX 5080 and up for less than $2,500.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.