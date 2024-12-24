Details about the HP Omen 16 Max have leaked online, revealing a high-performance gaming laptop equipped with unannounced top-of-the-line hardware. According to a post by X (formerly Twitter) user MysteryLupin, the Omen 16 Max will feature Intel’s upcoming Arrow Lake HX processor, specifically the Core Ultra 9 275HX, alongside Nvidia’s anticipated GeForce RTX 5080 mobile GPU.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX is expected to be a part of Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake HX lineup which will go official next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. As per previously leaked information, this particular CPU will sit right below the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX, featuring an identical architecture including eight P-cores and 16 E-cores with the main difference being the clock speeds.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @MysteryLupin on X) (Image credit: @MysteryLupin on X)

Complementing the next-gen CPU is Nvidia’s RTX 5080 mobile GPU, which should launch alongside the RTX 5000 family of desktop GPUs at CES next month. Expect enhanced ray tracing capabilities, support for next-gen DLSS, and potentially improved energy efficiency. As per information shared by Videocardz, the RTX 5080 mobile will come with 16GB of GDDR7 memory and a maximum TGP of 175W. The last two specifications are speculative, so it would be better if you wait for the official announcement from Nvidia.

The leaked specifications of the HP Omen 16 Max also reveal a 16-inch display along with support for up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, which should be user-replaceable. There’s also a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for storage. The laptop will measure 14.04 x 10.59 x 1.08-inches (LxWxH) and weigh 5.92 pounds, which is around 2.68kg. We can also see that the laptop will feature two USB-C Thunderbolt ports on the left side along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-A port on the right side. There is also a full-size RGB-backlit keyboard with a tiny HyperX logo, which is currently owned by HP itself.

While specific details about thermal management and battery life remain unclear, HP is expected to integrate an advanced cooling solution to match the performance demands of this hardware. Additionally, with CES 2025 just weeks away, the Omen 16 Max could debut alongside other high-end gaming laptops from rival brands like Asus, Lenovo, and Alienware.