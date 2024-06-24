Save $300 off this RTX 4070-powered HP Omen Transcend 14 laptop with OLED display

Bigger isn't always better, and sometimes the act of miniaturizing technology has benefits, one of the biggest stand-out benefits is ease of transportation. If you're not intending a gaming laptop to be a full-on desktop replacement and you're just looking for something that you can use while traveling or popping around a friend's house then a 14-inch laptop screen is more than enough for some quick gaming. It takes up a lot less space in your bag, weighs less, and sometimes makes the laptop cheaper - sometimes.

Currently, at Best Buy, you can shave $300 off of the MSRP price of HP's Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop, lowering the purchase price to $1,699. That's a pretty sweet price for a high-spec gaming laptop that was only released earlier this year. See our review of the HP Omen Transcend 14 that we posted in March of this year. It was for a slightly less powerful version, but we still cover all the parts of the laptop which remain the same in this model.

The Omen Transcend 14 features a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel display, not only that, but the display is an OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and colorful display. The system is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core processor and an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop graphics card, all stuffed into a svelte 3.6-pound black anodized aluminum chassis.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop: now $1,699 at Best Buy (was $1,999)



A sleek and thin laptop design from HP that includes a 14-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Powering the Omen Transcend 14 is an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage. We reviewed the HP Omen Transcend 14 albeit a less powerful version of the laptop, but it will help provide a little more information on this machine.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 still incorporates a full-size keyboard even given its small size. The keyboard features pudding-style keycaps with a 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard, and 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology. It features Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) + BT 5.3 and comes with support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. However, there's not much in the way of upgradability, the only component that can be upgraded is the M.2 SSD. The RAM is integrated into the motherboard, so the 32GB installed in this model is the maximum.