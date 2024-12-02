The Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060 (2024) gaming laptop is only $1099

When it comes to buying a gaming laptop, it pays off to invest in one with good quality specs all around. That's why we were excited to come across this 2024 edition of the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. This offer is for the G614JV-AS74 model which usually retails for around $1399 but right now you can buy it for just $1099 at Amazon as part of Cyber Monday deal. This version has plenty to get excited about, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

We haven't had the chance to review this exact model but we did get a good look at the Asus ROG Strix G16 2023 edition and really enjoyed it. We ended up giving it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars but it's important to note that there are a few differences in the specs between that version and this one.

Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 RTX 4060 Laptop: now $1099 at Amazon (was $1399)

This edition of the Asus ROG Strix G14 gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB Internal SSD for storage.

The main processor powering this laptop is an Intel Core i7-13650HX which can reach speeds as high as 4.9GHz. It's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU which outputs to a 16-inch FHD display that has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As far as memory goes, it comes with 16GB of DDR5-4800 and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 internal SSD for storage. It has both WiFi 6e support and an Ethernet jack for network connections. You get quite a few ports to play with including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 video output and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. The purchase also includes a free 90-day day pass for Xbox Game Pass.

This deal is part of a Cyber Monday promotion and we're not sure for how long it will be made available but you can check it out right now over at the Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 product page at Amazon.