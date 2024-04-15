Tuxedo's Sirius 16 Gen2 is an All-AMD Linux gaming laptop with a 165 Hz IPS panel — starts at 1699 Euros

On April 12th, 2024, Tuxedo Computers announced its Tuxedo Sirius 16 Gen2, a touted all-AMD gaming laptop running its custom Tuxedo Linux OS. The Sirius 16 Gen2, already available for order and configuration on the official Tuxedo website, is one of the latest laptops to leverage AMD's Hawk Point Ryzen 7 8845HS, which has a 17-watt higher default TDP than its lower-power 8840U and 7840U counterparts.

At the time of writing, it does seem that this is an EU-only laptop, but that could change with time— or shipping if you're determined enough.

Tuxedo Sirius 16 Gen2 Specs

Keyboard Type : Full

: Full Screen Size and Resolution : 16.1 inches at 2560 x 1440 (1440p)

: 16.1 inches at 2560 x 1440 (1440p) Screen Type : 300 Nits FreeSync IPS Panel with 100% sRGB coverage

: 300 Nits FreeSync IPS Panel with 100% sRGB coverage I/O : 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen2 Ports, 1 Headphone Out, 1 Microphone In, RJ55 Gigabit LAN, HDMI 2.1 port wired to GPU, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x1 port wired to iGPU, USB-C Gen 4 wired to iGPU

: 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen2 Ports, 1 Headphone Out, 1 Microphone In, RJ55 Gigabit LAN, HDMI 2.1 port wired to GPU, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x1 port wired to iGPU, USB-C Gen 4 wired to iGPU Operating System : Tuxedo OS (default); Ubuntu LTS, Kubuntu LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie LTS

: Tuxedo OS (default); Ubuntu LTS, Kubuntu LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie LTS CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS; 8 cores, 16 threads; Boosts up to 5.1 Ghz

: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS; 8 cores, 16 threads; Boosts up to 5.1 Ghz iGPU : AMD Radeon 780M (iGPU with 12 RDNA3 Compute Units)

: AMD Radeon 780M (iGPU with 12 RDNA3 Compute Units) RAM : Up to 96 GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM

: Up to 96 GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM GPU : AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM

: AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM SSD: Two NVMe 4.0 slots; Cheapest config (€1699 Euros) with 16GB DDR5 is 500 GB NVMe Gen 3

Overall, the total package does seem nice, though the pricing does seem a little bit high for the internals on offer. This is definitely a laptop priced for its audience of Linux-savvy prosumers and gamers seeking a FOSS-friendly machine, and not so much maximizing performance per dollar. Most of the specs are pretty good (the screen and dedicated per-GPU USB ports w/ FreeSync ports are a highlight), and the maximum flex room for storage and RAM are both quite generous.

One downside of this machine compared to the Gen1 Tuxedo, though, is the lack of a GPU upgrade. Using the same Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU as the Gen1 laptop feels like a lost opportunity.