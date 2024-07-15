The Apple M3 MacBook Pro is $500 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

It's not even officially Prime Day yet, and there's already a major deal on one of Apple's flagship laptops. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is at Amazon and Best Buy for $1,999, which is $500 off (a full 20%) of its usual price.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) now $1,999 at Amazon (was $2,499)

Apple's powerhouse 16-inch notebook is 20% off. It comes with a 12-core M3 Pro CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.



16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) now $2,399 at Amazon (was $2,899)

Apple's powerhouse 16-inch notebook is 17% off. It comes with a 12-core M3 Pro CPU, 18-core GPU, 36GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.



This deal is exclusively on the M3 Pro variant with 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB of unified memory (combined RAM and video memory) and 5121GB of SSD storage. At Amazon, the deal is exclusively on the space black color, while Best Buy is also offering it in silver. Personally, having seen the space black, that's the one I would want — it's really spiffy and made me strongly consider trading in my old space gray notebook.



In our review of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we praised the system for long battery life (our review unit ran for over 17 hours on our battery test), incredible build quality, and a stunning mini-LED display (which measured 563 nits on our light meter), all of which you'll get with this configuration. We tested the M3 Max, a more powerful chip, but the M3 Pro should be plenty for most people.



That display also goes up to 120 Hz (Apple calls this ProMotion), and supports True Tone to match colors on the screen to your environment.



You'll also get Apple's excellent haptic touchpad, a blacked-out keyboard, and a strong 1080p webcam (albeit it in a notch). There are plenty of Thunderbolt ports, as well as HDMI and an SD card reader, not to mention MagSafe for charging, which has saved me from devastating trips over the power cable multiple times.

There are a few other configurations on sale. Both Best Buy and Amazon have the same laptop with 36GB of RAM for $2,399 (down from $2,899). Best Buy Plus members can get an extra $100 off if they're members.