Samsung updates its laptop lineup with the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 — an ultra-lightweight laptop powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V CPUs

Samsung just launched the latest iteration of its Galaxy Book laptop lineup with the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. This 2-in-1 laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 200V chip with an NPU that can deliver up to 47 TOPS and an Intel Arc GPU paired with a 120 Hz 16-inch 16:10 2880x1800 AMOLED display. While this laptop won’t have the touted Copilot+ PC features at launch, Samsung expects it to receive a free Windows update, slated to release in November, that will deliver these AI features.

Aside from the upcoming Copilot+ AI features like Live Captions with translation, Windows Studio Effects, and Cocreator in Paint, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will also get Galaxy AI features by connecting your Samsung Galaxy smartphone through Microsoft Phone Link. You could also get Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, and Transcript Assist on this laptop through your Samsung Galaxy phone.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is one of Samsung’s flagship laptops with an ultra-portable design. It’s about 12.8mm thick, a few millimeters thicker than an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and weighs about 1.69kg. However, you’re only limited to two color options: gray and silver.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Specifications Specifications Header Cell - Column 1 Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 / 5 200V Series NPU Intel AI Boost (up to 47 TOPS) Memory 16 / 32GB Storage 512GB / 1TB Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Display 16-inch 120Hz (VRR) 16:10 10-point Multitouch AMOLED 2880x1800, up to 500 nits brightness with 120% DCI-P3 Color Volume Camera 2MP (1080p HD) Network Bluetooth 5.4 / Wi-Fi 7 Microphone / Speaker Dual Microphone / Quad Speakers Pen S Pen (included) Battery 76 Wh Charging 65W USB Type-C Adapter Ports USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 2x Thunderbolt 4, microSD, 3.5mm combo jack Keyboard Backlit Pro keyboard with Num pad Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm Weight 1.69kg

This new Galaxy Book5 model comes just three months after Samsung launched the Galaxy Book4 Edge, its first Copilot+ PC powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip. Nevertheless, the South Korean giant likely wants to tap into the Copilot+ PC trend without alienating the x86 crowd, so it launched the Book5 series with an Intel CPU.

After all, while Qualcomm Snapdragon X CPUs are known for their extreme battery life, they still have issues with software compatibility, especially if you work with some specialist software or games. We’re also excited to know more about the Intel Core Ultra 200V, especially as the chipmaker claims these chips could beat the new battery life of Snapdragon X-powered laptops by two hours. While we often take claims like these with a grain of salt, we’re still interested in seeing what these new chips can do.