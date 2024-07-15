HP's OmniBook Ultra 14 gets AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips and Thunderbolt 4

HP just released its OmniBook X powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips, and now it's already got something more powerful: the HP OmniBook Ultra 14.

The new laptop uses AMD's Ryzen AI 300 processors with 55 TOPS of AI performance (compared to Qualcomm's 45 TOPS NPU). The chips use integrated Radeon 900M graphics. The OmniBook Ultra is also HP's first consumer-grade laptop with an AMD processor and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

In press photos, the laptop looks very similar to the OmniBook X. It has the same, 14-inch display with a 2240 x 1400 resolution, and the chassis looks almost identical down to the powder blue power button. The biggest difference is that the OmniBook Ultra has angled corners in the back, similar to the HP Spectre, which was until recently HP's prestige consumer brand. Size-wise, though the Ultra is heavier than the X at 3.48 pounds, has a larger battery at 68 watt hours, and is slightly thicker, deeper and wider.

The port selection, with two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack is also identical to the Omnibook X, except that HP states that the OmniBook Ultra supports Thunderbolt 4. HP confirmed to Tom's Hardware that this is the company's first consumer notebook to support an AMD chip and Thunderbolt 4, famously overseen by Intel. HP has released EliteBooks with an AMD and Thunderbolt combo before. We're also interested to check out the 9MP webcam, which sounds particularly sharp.

Battery life is an area that we'll want to keep an eye on. HP estimates up to 13 hours on MobileMark, but up to 21 hours on video playback. Other features include Wi-Fi 7 from MediaTek.

Notably, at launch, the OmniBook Ultra won't be a Copilot+ PC. HP says that it will get a free software update to get those AI features "when available" from Microsoft. That isn't stopping HP from bundling its own AI features, including the HP AI Companion.

HP changed its consumer laptops over to the OmniBook name in May, subsuming Pavilion, Spectre, and other consumer brands. Elite remains the name of the commercial portfolio.

The HP OmniBook Ultra will go on sale at the beginning of August, starting at $1,449.99. A specific day hasn't been announced yet. We're excited to test this against the OmniBook X to see how the two compare.

HP is also announcing new Intel Core Ultra-powered OmniStudio all-in-ones, which will also launch in August and will start at $1,149.99.