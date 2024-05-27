Acer Nitro 34-inch Curved WQHD Monitor Falls to $200 at Newegg

If you're looking for an excellent deal on a budget gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro 34 is currently available for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The Nitro 34 (EDA343CUR Hbmiippx) typically retails for $270, but Newegg currently offers the monitor on sale for a low $199.99.

That price includes a large 34-inch curved UWQHD panel (3440 x 1440) with a 1000R curvature, a 1 ms response time, and an anti-glare coating. You'll also find Acer's ZeroFrame design, which features minimal bezels around the display panel. Despite the low price, you'll even find support for RGB lighting, which is a boon for gamers who like a dash of color on their hardware.

The only significant compromise is the maximum refresh rate, which is 100 Hz with AMD FreeSync support. We would have liked to have seen at least 144 Hz, but that's probably too much to ask for a panel of this size that's dipping into sub-$200 territory.

This deal is for the Acer Nitro 34 EDA343CUR Hbmiippx gaming monitor. It features a 34-inch VA panel with a 1000R curve, a 100 Hz refresh rate, and a 3-year warranty.

Other items of note with this monitor include two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two 3-watt speakers. Maximum brightness is listed at 300 nits, and you should expect a better-than-IPS contrast ratio thanks to the VA panel.

A quick trip over to Nvidia's website shows that the Nitro 34 isn't on the official list of certified G-Sync compatible monitors. You can try your luck at forcing compatibility with your GeForce graphics cards, but your mileage may vary.

One other thing to keep in mind is that despite the low price, the Nitro 34 still comes with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty for parts and labor.

If the Acer Nitro 34 EDA343CUR Hbmiippx fits into your gaming repertoire, check it out over at Newegg while this sale is available.