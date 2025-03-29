Acer's 27-inch 1440p 300 Hz gaming monitor hits an all-time low price of $219

If you've been holding out for a quality gaming monitor but don't want to overspend, you've got to look at this deal from Acer on the Acer Nitro XV272U F3bmiiprx gaming display. This 27-inch IPS panel has plenty of beefy specs that set it apart from your average gaming monitor, and today it's available at Amazon for its lowest price yet. It usually costs around $349, but you can pick it up for just $219 right now.

The Acer Nitro XV272U F3bmiiprx is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which guarantees a higher level of performance and is one step above the AMD FreeSync standard rating. It has a dense resolution, high refresh rate, and support for low-framerate compensation (LFC) and low latency. If you want to see what gaming monitors are leading the market, you can check out our list of the best gaming monitors to see how they compare.

Acer Nitro WQHD 27-Inch IPS Monitor: now $219 at Amazon (was $349) This gaming monitor spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a WQHD resolution and a high refresh rate of 300 Hz. You get both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs alongside a 3.5mm jack for audio devices.

The Acer Nitro XV272U F3bmiiprx features a 27-inch IPS panel with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440px. Its refresh rate can reach as high as 300 Hz, and its response time can be as low as 0.5 ms. These specs are pretty impressive for a monitor in this price range.

This gaming display can reach a maximum brightness of 400 Nits. It has multiple video input options, including one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports. It has a couple of 2W speakers built in for audio output, but you can also use the included 3.5mm audio jack to connect external audio peripherals.

It's not clear for how long the offer will be available, but it's important to note that this screen is currently out of stock on the official Acer website. For purchase options, visit the Acer Nitro XV272U F3bmiiprx gaming monitor product page at Amazon.